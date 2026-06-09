Sonoco Returns to FORTUNE 500 List

HARTSVILLE, S.C., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, has returned to the FORTUNE 500 list, a ranking of the largest U.S. companies by revenue. Coming in at #489, Sonoco had sales of $7.8 billion in 2025. With 22,000 teammates, the Company serves customers across paper and metal packaging markets around the world.

“This is a proud moment for Sonoco and a testament to our operational strength and market leadership,” said Howard Coker, president and CEO. “Returning to the Fortune 500 reflects the hard work of our employees around the world and a focused strategy built on innovation and operational excellence. We are committed to delivering unmatched value for our customers and shareholders while advancing packaging solutions that help build a more sustainable future.”

Companies on the FORTUNE 500 list represent roughly two-thirds of the U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employ more than 30 million people worldwide. Both public and private companies are eligible for the FORTUNE 500 designation.

In addition to Fortune 500 placement, Sonoco earned industry recognition in 2025–2026 from FORTUNE, Newsweek and USA TODAY for corporate responsibility and climate leadership.

For more information about Sonoco awards and accolades, visit sonoco.com/about/awards-accolades .

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and paper consumer and industrial packaging. The Company had net sales of $7.5 billion from continuing operations in 2025 and has approximately 22,000 employees working in 265 operations in 37 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune in 2026 as well as one of America’s Most Admired and Responsible Companies by Fortune and Newsweek and by USA TODAY’s list of America’s Climate Leaders in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

Contact:

Roger Schrum 843-339-6018 roger.schrum@sonoco.com



