ROC Adds Steven L. McQueen Former Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as Senior Advisor

DENVER, CO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rank One Computing Corporation d/b/a ROC, (Nasdaq: ROC) (“ROC” or the “Company”), a U.S. leader in Vision AI, building unified biometric, video analytics, and decision intelligence solutions, announces the appointment of Steven L. McQueen as a Senior Advisor to ROC’s new Homeland Security and Intelligence division. Mr. McQueen will be instrumental in positioning ROC’s growth and development initiatives to distinctly align its American-made biometric solutions with the operational needs of federal security agencies. His presence is expected to further strengthen ROC’s ability to support identity intelligence, threat detection, and mission decision-making across homeland security, intelligence, and public safety operations.

“Steve brings the kind of mission-side experience that matters deeply to ROC. His decades of service across law enforcement, homeland security, and national threat intelligence give him a clear understanding of the environments our customers operate in every day,” said ROC CEO B. Scott Swann. “As ROC continues to expand its federal and public safety footprint, Steve’s perspective will help us align our technology with the operational needs of the agencies working to keep our country safe.”

Mr. McQueen has served in various supervisory and leadership roles over his 30+ year career in law enforcement, with deep expertise across homeland security, threat intelligence, counterterrorism, and federal law enforcement operations. His experience leading national security and threat screening programs provides ROC with valuable insight as the Company expands support for homeland security, intelligence, and public safety missions.

“Throughout my career I have had the privilege to serve our nation, and I look forward to continuing that service through my work at ROC, delivering identity intelligence solutions to our federal, state, local, and private-sector partners,” stated Mr. McQueen. “ROC's commitment to service and security, combined with its position as the only American-made multimodal biometrics and Vision AI provider, makes it uniquely positioned to support our partners. Together, we will continue delivering solutions that help identify threats, protect critical infrastructure, and strengthen trust in identity systems across the nation.”

Steven L. McQueen is a highly accomplished law enforcement and national security executive with more than 30 years of experience across policing, counterterrorism, homeland security, and threat intelligence. Prior to joining ROC, he served as Director of the FBI’s Threat Screening Center, where he was selected by the FBI Director and appointed by the U.S. Attorney General to lead the federal government’s consolidated threat actor detection and watchlisting operations. Over his career, he held numerous leadership positions within the FBI, including Supervisory Special Agent, Supervisory Senior Resident Agent, Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge, and Section Chief in the Counterterrorism Division. Before entering law enforcement, Mr. McQueen served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, including a combat deployment in support of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

About ROC

ROC is a leading U.S. developer and manufacturer of Vision AI, delivering sovereign biometrics, video analytics, and mission intelligence through a unified platform. This enables agency and integrator partners to unlock faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient capabilities. At its core, ROC transforms raw pixels into real-time operational awareness for defense, public safety, and digital commerce. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colo., with additional hubs in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Morgantown, W.V. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.roc.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” and similar statements. Among other things, the description of the proposed offering in this announcement contains forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: (i) the Company’s goals and strategies and (ii) the Company’s future business development, financial condition, and results of operations. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Media inquiries:

Matt Aitken, VP of Marketing

media@roc.ai



Investor inquiries:

CORE IR

ir@roc.ai

