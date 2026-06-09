Flyte Announces World Cup Activation Strategy, Targeting Global Travel Demand Surrounding 2026 Tournament

Company Positions Platform to Capture High-Value Regional Travel Demand and Build Brand Exposure during Largest Global Sporting Event

Northeast Corridor Routes Aligned with Key U.S. Host Markets to Drive Customer Acquisition, Conversion, and Repeat Usage

FORT MILL, S.C., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flyte, a regional air mobility company focused on making private aviation more accessible and flexible for modern travelers, today announced its strategic activation plan surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup, positioning the Company to capture high-value regional travel demand and expand brand visibility during the largest global sporting event.

The tournament, hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is expected to drive unprecedented travel volume, with millions of domestic and international visitors moving between host cities and regional markets over a six-week period.

“The World Cup represents one of the largest global travel events, with constant movement of premium travelers across multiple markets,” said Marc Sellouk, CEO of Flyte. “Our model is designed to capture short-haul, time-sensitive demand, where speed, convenience, and flexibility drive customer decisions.”

Targeted Demand Capture: Northeast corridor focus

Flyte is concentrating its World Cup strategy on high-density Northeast routes connected to key host markets, including:

New York City (HPN / TEB) ↔ Boston (BED)

New York City (HPN / TEB) ↔ Philadelphia (PNE / TTN)

New York City (HPN / TEB) ↔ Washington, D.C. (IAD)

High-Frequency Model: Built for continuous movement

Unlike single-destination events, the World Cup creates sustained, multi-week travel demand across multiple cities.

Flyte’s operating model is designed to capture this through:

Rapid aircraft repositioning

High-frequency short-haul service

Same-day and flexible scheduling

Group and premium traveler bookings

Direct-to-consumer booking and conversion

This structure enables Flyte to participate in a continuous travel cycle rather than a single-event demand spike.

About Flyte

Flyte is a technology-enabled regional air mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets. Focused on short-haul markets, Flyte provides a faster and more efficient alternative to traditional private charter travel. Flight operations are conducted through Flyte’s wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier. With active operations and ongoing fleet expansion, Flyte is building a scalable aviation platform designed to serve underserved regional markets.

Flight operations are conducted through Flyte’s wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier. With active operations and ongoing fleet expansion, Flyte is building a scalable aviation platform designed to serve underserved regional markets.

For more information, visit www.flyflyte.com.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company developing advanced solutions to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The Company focuses on bringing new technologies to market through physician collaboration and continuous product innovation.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding future plans, expectations, and projections, are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “depends,” “expect,” “expand,” “forecast,” “intend,” “predict,” “plan,” “rely,” “should,” “will,” “seek,” or similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding growth, utilization, market share, customer behavior, and expansion initiatives. These and other risks are detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

Media Relations

Flyte@elev8newmedia.com