MySeniorCareHub, PBC Launches All-in-One Digital Health Platform to Support Senior Safety, Aging in Place, and Family Care Coordination

Scotch Plains, NJ, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MySeniorCareHub, PBC has announced the launch of its all-in-one digital health platform designed to simplify senior care, support aging in place, and keep families, caregivers, senior care organizations, and healthcare providers connected through a single application.



The Scotch Plains, New Jersey based company built the platform to address a growing challenge for families caring for aging parents at home: the need to manage multiple disconnected apps for emergency alerts, medication reminders, health records, appointment scheduling, wellness tracking, family safety, and family sharing. MySeniorCareHub brings these essential care coordination features into one easy-to-use platform that works across smartphones, smartwatches, and compatible Personal Emergency Response System devices.



“Our vision with MySeniorCareHub is to simplify aging in place by bringing safety, health monitoring, AI-powered healthcare education, family engagement, and device interoperability into one easy-to-use platform.” said Anish Desai, CEO and Founder of MySeniorCareHub, PBC.



A Single Platform Replacing Fragmented Senior Care Apps



MySeniorCareHub introduces consolidated senior care functions that often require separate applications or devices. Instead of managing different apps for emergency alerts, daily reassurance, location tracking, medication reminders, vital monitoring, health records, and family updates, seniors and their families can access these features from one application. This helps reduce complexity for older adults while giving families and caregivers a clearer, more reliable way to stay informed and engaged.



Emergency and Safety Features in One Place



The platform includes SOS emergency alerts, fall detection, and emergency text with location sharing. These safety tools are integrated into the same application used for daily wellness and health management, helping seniors and families avoid the confusion of switching between separate emergencies and healthcare apps.



Daily Reassurance for Families



MySeniorCareHub’s Daily Check-In feature provides peace of mind by helping families confirm that loved ones are safe and well each day. Through simple automated check-ins by smartphone, smartwatch, or text message, seniors can quickly confirm their well-being. If a check-in is missed, designated family members or caregivers are immediately notified, allowing them to respond quickly when help may be needed. This feature provides an easy, and affordable way to support independence while staying connected and reassured.



Wellness Monitoring, Vital Monitoring, and Medication Reminders



MySeniorCareHub provides daily wellness monitoring, vital tracking, medication reminders, and appointment reminders through one centralized app. Families and caregivers can stay informed about a senior’s daily care routine without logging into multiple apps.



Centralized Health Records with Family Sharing



The platform offers health record management with family sharing capabilities. Family members can view shared health information, reducing the need for repeated phone calls, or separate messaging tools to stay informed about a senior’s health status and upcoming appointments.



Live Location Awareness and Geofencing



Live location tracking and geofencing features provide added peace of mind by allowing family members and caregivers to view a senior’s location when needed. Caregivers can receive real-time alerts if a loved one leaves a designated safe area, experiences a fall, or triggers an emergency alert, enabling a faster response during critical situations



Kiara: AI-Powered Healthcare Education Assistant



The platform includes Kiara, an AI-powered healthcare assistant designed to help seniors and caregivers access educational health information, better understand medication-related questions, and review possible drug interaction concerns. Kiara is intended for educational guidance only and does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.



Compatibility with Existing Devices



Rather than requiring proprietary hardware, MySeniorCareHub is designed to work with wearable and non-wearable devices, including Android and iOS smartphones, smartwatches, and compatible existing Personal Emergency Response System devices. This allows seniors and families to use the platform without necessarily replacing devices they already own.



Who Can Benefit



MySeniorCareHub is designed for families, home care agencies, senior care communities, hospitals, and healthcare partners looking for a more connected way to support aging in place, improve safety, and strengthen communication between seniors and their care networks.



Families, senior care communities, home care agencies, and hospitals interested in the platform can learn more at https://myseniorcarehub.com.



About MySeniorCareHub, PBC



MySeniorCareHub, PBC is a Scotch Plains, New Jersey-based company providing a digital health platform for senior care, family coordination, and aging in place support. The company focuses on integrating safety alerts, health monitoring, and medication support, family engagement, and care coordination tools to help older adults live more safely and independently at home.



Frequently asked questions



Q1: What functions does the MySeniorCareHub platform bring together in one application?



A: App integrates SOS emergency alerts, fall detection, medication reminders, appointment reminders, daily wellness tracking, vital monitoring, centralized health records, family asharing, live location tracking, geofencing, and Kiara, an AI-powered healthcare education assistant.



Q2: Do users need to purchase proprietary hardware to use MySeniorCareHub platform?



A: No. the platform is designed to work with Android and iOS smartphones, smartwatches, and compatible existing Personal Emergency Response System devices. This allows seniors and families to use the platform without necessarily replacing their current equipment.



Q3: How does the platform assist families stay informed about a senior’s health and safety?



A: The platform provides centralized health records, family sharing, medication and appointment reminders, wellness updates, safety alerts, location awareness, and missed check-in notifications. These features help approved family members and caregivers stay connected and respond quickly when support may be needed.



Contact Information



Company: MySeniorCareHub, PBC

Phone: 838-221-6543

Website: https://myseniorcarehub.com/



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