Frontiers in Neuroscience Accepts Review Article Synthesizing Evidence that Cervical nVNS Activates the Vagus Nerve Without Surgery

ROCKAWAY, N.J., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that the review article, "Without getting under your skin: non-invasive stimulation activates the vagus nerve," has been accepted for publication in Frontiers in Neuroscience.

Authored by Norianne Theresa Ingram, PhD; Colin Daniels, MD, MBA; Nina Riggins, MD, PhD; Jennifer R. Stevane, MD, FACS; and Peter S. Staats, MD, MBA; the article synthesizes decades of scientific evidence supporting the ability of cervical non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) to activate vagal pathways without surgical implantation.

The review evaluates evidence from anatomy, computational modeling, neuroimaging, electrophysiology, immunology, autonomic physiology, and sham-controlled clinical trials. Together, these findings support the ability of cervical nVNS to engage vagal pathways without surgical implantation and address longstanding skepticism regarding non-invasive vagal activation.

"The scientific evidence supporting non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation has grown substantially over the past two decades," said Peter S. Staats, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of electroCore and co-author of the publication. "By bringing together evidence from multiple scientific disciplines, this review demonstrates that meaningful vagal engagement can be achieved without surgery and further supports cervical nVNS as a clinically validated approach to bioelectronic medicine."

The article is expected to appear in an upcoming issue of the journal. The abstract is available here.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) for primary headache conditions and Quell® Fibromyalgia for reducing symptoms of fibromyalgia, are FDA-authorized neuromodulation devices. Additionally, the Company commercializes its handheld and personal use Truvaga™ and TAC-STIM™ nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected publication of the review article, statements from the review article supporting non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation as a meaningful form of vagal activation and the Company’s future business strategies, growth opportunities, prospects, product development, and market expansion, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as “anticipates,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” "may," "potential," and other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to engage vagal pathways without surgical implantation, the possibility that future clinical studies may not replicate the findings discussed in the review article, the ability of the Company to develop and commercialize new products or technologies, its ability to obtain regulatory clearance or approval for new indications, changes in the regulatory environment for medical devices and general wellness products, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, inflation and currency fluctuations, and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, as well as competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall economic and market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com