GoldHaven Closes Upsized C$5.75 Million LIFE Financing to Advance Magno and Copeçal Projects

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce that, further to its previous news releases dated April 30, 2026, June 4, 2026, and June 8, 2026, it has completed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$5,750,000 from the sale of 23,000,000 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”, and collectively, the “Units”) at a price of C$0.25 per Unit (the “LIFE Offering”) under the LIFE Exemption (as defined herein).

Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a “Unit Share” and collectively, the “Unit Shares”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant” and collectively, the “Warrants”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share (each a “Warrant Share”, and collectively, the “Warrant Shares”) at a price of $0.35 per Warrant Share commencing on the 62nd day after the date of issuance until the date that is twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance. The Warrants will not be listed for trading on any stock exchange.

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer of GoldHaven, commented: “We are pleased to complete this upsized financing and thank our shareholders for their continued support and confidence in the Company. The successful completion of the LIFE Offering positions GoldHaven to advance our planned 2026 exploration initiatives and further strengthens the Company's balance sheet.”

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”), as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the LIFE Offering was made to purchasers resident in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the “LIFE Exemption”). The securities offered under the LIFE Offering pursuant to the LIFE Exemption are not subject to resale restrictions in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an amended and restated offering document dated June 8, 2026 (the “Offering Document”) related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at: www.goldhavenresources.com.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the LIFE Offering for the advancement of its Magno Project in British Columbia, including permitting, geophysics, drill targeting, and continued and expanded diamond drilling; for continued diamond drilling, follow-up drilling, and target advancement at the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil; and for general working capital purposes, all as more particularly set out in the Offering Document.

Pursuant to a finder’s fee agreement dated April 23, 2026 (the “Finder’s Agreement”) entered into between the Company and Research Capital Corporation (the “Finder”) in respect of the LIFE Offering, the Company paid finder’s fees to the Finder and certain sub-finders consisting of: (i) aggregate cash payments of C$191,065; and (ii) the issuance of an aggregate of 902,160 finder’s warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants”). Each Finder’s Warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional common share (the “Finder’s Warrant Shares”) at C$0.25 per Finder’s Warrant Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance, in accordance with and subject to the terms of the warrant certificate representing the Finder’s Warrants and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Finder’s Warrants will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Pursuant to a financial advisory services agreement between the Company and the Finder dated April 23, 2026, the Company also paid to the Finder a cash advisory fee of C$25,000 and issued 100,000 common shares in connection with the closing of the LIFE Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS)

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company’s flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects”, “believes”, and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s exploration and development plans with respect to its projects, and statements regarding the LIFE Offering including, without limitation, anticipated business and operational activities and the use of proceeds. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will not update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.