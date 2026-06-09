MAX Power to Showcase Natural Hydrogen Leadership at 2026 Global Energy Show Canada

Natural Hydrogen Takes Center Stage as MAX Power Joins Global Discussions on AI, Energy Security and Next Generation Infrastructure

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity To Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

REGINA, Saskatchewan, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its participation in the 2026 Global Energy Show Canada, taking place June 9–11 at Calgary’s BMO Centre, where the Company will highlight its leadership position in the rapidly emerging Natural Hydrogen sector and showcase recent advancements at its flagship Lawson Project in the heart of the 475-km Genesis Trend in Saskatchewan.

MAX Power is exhibiting as part of the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership (STEP) Pavilion at Booth #347.

As one of North America's largest energy gatherings, the Global Energy Show is expected to welcome more than 30,000 attendees, 500 exhibitors, and delegates from over 100 countries, bringing together leaders across energy, infrastructure, technology, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, and capital markets.

MAX Power will maintain a strong presence throughout the conference as industry attention increasingly shifts toward the intersection of energy security, artificial intelligence, power infrastructure, and emerging clean energy systems.

The Company's participation includes:

June 9

Executive Leadership Roundtable

Data Centres, AI & Industrial Electrification: Powering Canada's Digital Economy

2:30 pm - 3:15 pm

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

June 10 (1:00 pm - 4:30 pm)

Canada–China Council Energy Innovation & Investment Forum

Next-Generation Energy Systems: Infrastructure, Electrification & AI

Panelist: Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

June 11 (11:30 am - 2:30 pm)

Global Energy Show Canada Awards Luncheon

MAX Power has been selected as a finalist for the Emerging Clean Technologies Award (Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery), recognizing innovative technologies advancing efficiency, sustainability, and environmental performance within the energy sector. The award will be presented during the Global Energy Show Awards Luncheon where MAX Power will be recognized alongside other innovators helping shape the future of sustainable energy development.

This year’s Global Energy Show comes at a pivotal moment in the development of the Natural Hydrogen industry following the confirmation of Canada's first subsurface Natural Hydrogen system at Lawson and the completion of high-resolution 3D seismic imaging across the broader 28 sq. km Lawson Complex. The seismic program materially advanced MAX Power's understanding of the interpreted scale, continuity, structural architecture, and commercial development potential of the system, triggering a near-term multi-well follow-up drill program aimed at confirming the world’s first-ever large-scale commercial discovery of Natural Hydrogen.

Global attention is increasingly focused on how rapidly growing AI infrastructure, data centre expansion, industrial electrification, and energy security priorities will reshape future power demand. Industry participants are actively evaluating scalable, reliable, and low-emission energy solutions capable of supporting the next generation of digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and industrial growth.

MAX Power believes Natural Hydrogen will play an increasingly important role in that dialogue.

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO of MAX Power, commented:

“The global energy conversation is changing rapidly. Artificial intelligence, industrial electrification, energy security, and infrastructure deployment are creating unprecedented demand for scalable, reliable power systems. Natural Hydrogen has the potential to become an important part of that future. Our participation at the Global Energy Show reflects both the progress we have made in Saskatchewan and the growing recognition that Natural Hydrogen is evolving from a scientific concept into a potentially significant new energy industry. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and technology innovators as we continue advancing what we believe could become one of the world's most important emerging energy opportunities.”

The Company expects the conference to provide a valuable platform to engage with strategic partners, government stakeholders, local and international infrastructure developers, technology providers, and retail and institutional investors as MAX Power continues advancing commercial evaluation activities at the Lawson Complex, leading to a near-term multi-well follow-up drill program.





Marketing Agreements

Stockchain Capital LLC

MAX Power has engaged Stockchain Capital LLC (“Stockchain”) to provide investor relations and marketing services directed at a German-speaking investor audience, including the creation of articles and content for financial platforms and newsletters. Stockchain’s principal is Hai Nam Tran, Director.

Stockchain’s contact information:

3833 Powerline Rd, Ste. 801-T, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, United States

Email: llc@stockchain.io

Stockchain and its principal are arm's length to the Company and, other than pursuant to this engagement, have no relationship with the Company and hold no securities or other interest in the Company. The engagement begins on June 15, 2026, with services commencing seven days after receipt of payment, and runs for an initial term of 12 weeks ending September 6, 2026, subject to extension by mutual agreement. As compensation, the Company has agreed to pay Stockchain an up-front cash fee of $232,000 (USD) or 200,000 euros. No options or other securities of the Company form part of the compensation.

X Media Inc. SEZC

The Company has engaged X Media Inc. SEZC (“X Media”) to provide investor awareness and marketing services, including a YouTube science-media campaign, an email marketing campaign, a media campaign, and a public relations campaign across various digital and media platforms. X Media's principal is Melissa Destarac, Chief Executive Officer.

X Media's contact information:

SEZC, 2nd Floor, Strathvale House, 90 North Church Street, George Town, KY1-1102, Cayman Islands

Email: admin@x-publishing.com

Phone: (502) 369-1458

X Media and its principal are arm's length to the Company and, other than pursuant to this engagement, have no relationship with the Company and hold no securities or other interest in the Company. The engagement commenced on June 8, 2026, for an initial term of six months, automatically renewing for successive three-month terms unless either party gives one month's notice of non-renewal. As compensation, the Company has agreed to pay X Media a cash fee of $500,000 (USD) payable as to $250,000 (USD) on execution and $250,000 (USD) within 60 days of the agreement date. No options or other securities of the Company form part of the compensation.

Why This Matters to Investors

The Global Energy Show places MAX Power directly in front of the industries and decision-makers driving the future of energy, artificial intelligence, infrastructure, and industrial electrification. The Company's participation alongside global energy leaders reinforces the growing relevance of Natural Hydrogen as a potential new source of scalable clean baseload energy. With Canada's first confirmed subsurface Natural Hydrogen system already established at Lawson, ongoing commercial evaluation activities underway, strategic AI infrastructure initiatives advancing, and MAX Power recognized as a finalist for a major industry award, the Company continues to strengthen its position at the intersection of Natural Hydrogen, artificial intelligence, and next-generation energy infrastructure.

Figure 1 – Drilling Photo From Lawson, Genesis Trend (Nov. 2025)





Recent Videos

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

The Genesis Trend’s Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson – Canada’s First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E





Stay Connected by Following Us On

X (formerly Twitter): x.com/MaxPowerMining

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/max-power-mining-corp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maxpowerminingcorp/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@maxpowerminingcorp

and by joining our Telegram channel: t.me/MaxpowerMining

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company’s Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada’s first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen, and is nearing the start of a multi-well follow-up drill program to validate the commerciality of the broader Lawson Complex interpreted to cover a 28 sq. km area along the 475-km Genesis Trend. MAX Power also holds a significant equity position in Homeland Critical Minerals which now owns the Willcox Project in Arizona, a lithium discovery confirmed in early 2024 by MAX Power. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, Investor Relations

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, it involves inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to multiple assumptions, factors and risks, including, but not limited to, the risk that required regulatory approvals may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all, assumptions and risks associated with exploration, appraisal and development risks, and risks related to the state of financial markets or future commodity and energy prices.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including, among other things, that all required regulatory approvals will be obtained, assumptions regarding the Company’s ability to execute its work programs as planned, the availability and performance of equipment and personnel, geological continuity and reservoir characteristics, market conditions and access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms.

There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drilling or related programs as currently contemplated or within the anticipated timelines, or that any such programs, if completed, will be successful or result in commercial production.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company’s business is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b76f6ab8-ad3f-42d3-bdfe-c1ce994991eb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a73fa5a1-c7bf-484e-9d78-1f48aad17063