Florida Oncology and Hematology and American Oncology Network Welcome Dr. Vitor Pastorini

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community oncology practice Florida Oncology and Hematology (FOH), a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON), is pleased to welcome Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist Vitor Pastorini, MD, to its physician care team. Dr. Pastorini is now accepting patients at the Fort Myers and Cape Coral practices.





Dr. Pastorini is Board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and has been serving patients in Florida for 10 years. He earned his medical degree from the Universidade Federal da Bahia in Brazil and completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he served as Chief Medical Resident. He went on to complete a fellowship in hematology and oncology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

“I am eager to join the physician team at Florida Oncology and Hematology,” said Dr. Pastorini. “FOH provides exceptional, patient-centered care that aligns with my personal patient care goals. I look forward to working alongside the team in providing innovative, comprehensive care to our community.”

The Florida Oncology and Hematology team now includes nine medical oncologists and 15 advanced practice providers across five Florida locations. The practice is committed to providing the community with innovative cancer care that is delivered holistically based on research and evidence-based medicine. FOH cancer patients have access to a diverse range of services for diagnosis, treatment, clinical trials, survivorship, and patient support that are close to home, eliminating the need to travel long distances to receive care.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Pastorini to Florida Oncology and Hematology,” said Venkata Parsa, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist at FOH. “His impressive education and experience make him an excellent member of our team. His commitment to delivering innovative, evidence-based care will further enhance our ability to deliver an exceptional patient experience.”

“On behalf of AON, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Pastorini to Florida Oncology and Hematology, and the network,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer. “Dr. Pastorini’s extensive background makes him a great addition to the team, and I am confident that our patients will benefit from his commitment to providing quality, patient-centered care.”

For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com. For more information about Florida Oncology and Hematology visit floridaonc.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

About Florida Oncology and Hematology

Specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and blood disorders, Florida Oncology and Hematology serves patients in Cape Coral, Clearwater, Fort Myers, and Naples, Florida. As a community-based practice, Florida Oncology and Hematology offers a full range of exceptional cancer services, providing the highest quality treatments based on research and focused on the whole person. Learn more at floridaonc.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da8e52df-745e-422a-ac9e-ed87bcbf1c71



