American Cornerstone Institute Partners with Arkansas to Bring New Civics Resources to Educators in Celebration of America’s 250th Birthday

WASHINGTON, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Cornerstone Institute (ACI) today announced they are partnering with the state of Arkansas to bring new civics resources to teachers in honor of America’s semiquincentennial. The effort is part of the American Cornerstone Institute’s Little Patriots Initiative.

The collaboration is in line with the American Cornerstone Institute’s mission to strengthen civic education and work to preserve America’s founding principles. This year, the American Cornerstone Institute will engage communities with new programming and resources designed to refresh a love for country in Americans of every generation in observance of America's 250th birthday.

“We are excited to partner with Arkansas to equip educators across the state with these new resources,” said Dr. Ben Carson, Founder and Chair of the American Cornerstone Institute. “During this historic 250th year, we have a unique opportunity to inspire our youngest Americans to understand our shared history and embrace what it means to be an American.”

“Growing up in Arkansas means being surrounded by the places and experiences that help tell America’s story – from our rivers and outdoors to the museums and communities that preserve our history,” said Governor Sanders. “Through Arkansas Celebrates America250 and our partnership with the American Cornerstone Institute, we’re helping students deepen their understanding of the values that define the greatest nation in the world and preparing the next generation to carry them forward.”

To honor America’s 250th birthday, the American Cornerstone Institute is developing a series of purpose-driven initiatives designed to inspire patriotism among Americans of all ages and deepen understanding of our nation’s unique history. ACI’s Little Patriots initiative will showcase new educational materials and special events, such as Star Spangled Adventures: The Movie, designed to commemorate 250 years of American history and highlight the values that unite our nation.

Additional details and announcements about upcoming publications and events will be released in the coming weeks online at www.AmericanCornerstone.org.

The American Cornerstone Institute is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by Dr. Ben Carson that advances America’s founding principles of faith, liberty, community, and life.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Groves

Chief Communications Officer, American Cornerstone Institute

(202) 538-4214