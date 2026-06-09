Agora Data’s Matt Burke Named President of the National Auto Finance Association

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora Data, Inc., a leading non-prime fintech platform, today announced that Matt Burke, co-founder and President and Chief Operating Officer of Agora Data, has been named 2026 President of the National Auto Finance Association (NAF Association).

Burke assumes the role during a milestone year as NAF celebrates its 30th anniversary, underscoring three decades of advancing education, collaboration, and innovation across the auto finance industry.

At Agora Data, Burke oversees all corporate operations, including due diligence, risk, and reporting. He also serves as CEO and co-founder of Center Street Finance. Over the course of his career in consumer finance, Burke has sourced more than $5 billion in non-prime loans and developed deep expertise in helping dealers and lenders optimize originations to fuel growth. His background includes experience across portfolio acquisitions, risk management, collections, compliance, and product development.

Prior to co-founding Agora Data, Burke held leadership roles at SFG Finance, where he led brand management and special projects and helped develop and launch new financial products for dealers and finance companies.

Burke has been recognized for his leadership and industry impact, including being named Auto Remarketing’s 40 Under 40 in 2023 and the Dallas Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 in 2025. He has also served on the NAF Association Board of Directors since 2019, holding multiple leadership positions including Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer.

“Matt brings a strong combination of operational leadership and forward-looking industry perspective,” said Jennifer Martin, Executive Director of the National Auto Finance Association. “His experience across originations, risk, and product development, combined with his active involvement in NAF, positions him well to lead the Association as it continues to evolve and grow.”

“I’m honored to serve an organization that plays such an important role in the consumer finance industry,” said Burke. “While the auto finance landscape continues to evolve with advancements in technology, changing customer expectations, and increasing complexity, the importance of relationships, collaboration, and shared learning remains constant.”

He added, “NAF has built meaningful momentum through its programs and member engagement. I look forward to building on that foundation and helping our members stay informed, connected, and prepared for what’s ahead.”

The NAF Association continues to expand its offerings, including NAF Networks, the Learning Library, the Annual Survey Report, Executive Exchange, and compliance education and professional development initiatives, supporting members as they navigate a rapidly evolving environment.

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About The NAF Association

The NAF Association serves as a trusted resource for the non-prime auto finance industry, delivering data, compliance education, and meaningful peer engagement. Through its programs and community, NAF supports members in staying informed and connected. www.nafassocation.com

About Agora Data, Inc.

Agora Data, Inc. is a breakthrough non-prime auto fintech platform reinventing the infrastructure of automotive finance. By fusing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and modern capital markets technology, Agora is transforming how credit is evaluated, capital is deployed, and portfolios are scaled in a historically underserved market. Purpose-built for the next generation of financial services, Agora replaces legacy systems with a fully integrated, data-driven platform that delivers real-time insights, precision credit modeling, and seamless access to institutional capital. The result is faster decisions, stronger performance, and smarter growth for lenders and dealers, advancing Agora’s mission to drive smarter, more profitable consumer loan originations.

Agora has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation, launching the industry’s first asset-pooled non-prime auto securitization in 2020 and the first to bring U.S. auto loans on-chain as tokenized real-world assets. These milestones signal a fundamental shift toward a more transparent, liquid, and globally accessible automotive finance ecosystem. By combining embedded finance, intelligent automation, and next-generation funding solutions, Agora is not just modernizing auto finance, it is building the rails for the future. For more information, visit www.agoradata.com or call 1-877-592-4672.