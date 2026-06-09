DāSTOR Enhances Backup as a Service Offering Through Strategic Partnership with Myota

WILMINGTON, Del., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DāSTOR LLC (DaSTOR) , an enterprise-focused provider of scalable and secure hybrid colocation solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Myota , an innovative cybersecurity company and pioneer in the emerging cyberstorage category, to enhance its Backup as a Service (BaaS) offering with advanced data protection and storage optimization capabilities.

As organizations face increasing pressure from ransomware, infrastructure outages, and growing data demands, traditional backup environments have become more complex, expensive, and difficult to manage. Through this partnership, DāSTOR is evolving its backup solution to deliver a more resilient and efficient approach to protecting enterprise data.

The enhanced offering combines DāSTOR’s infrastructure and managed backup expertise with Myota’s Shard and Spread™ technology. With the Myota solution, when attackers get through perimeter defenses, the sharded data fragments captured are meaningless and computationally impossible to reassemble, yet they remain immediately accessible to authorized users. Myota ensures data remains secure, available, and instantly recoverable without complexity or unnecessary cost.

“Organizations need backup solutions that improve security and resiliency without increasing costs,” said Kevin Mulqueen , CEO of DāSTOR. “Our partnership with Myota strengthens our Backup as a Service offering with a more secure and efficient approach to data protection that helps reduce storage costs for customers, while continuing to provide the hands-on engineering support and flexibility DāSTOR is known for.”

The partnership supports DāSTOR’s broader strategy of delivering scalable, enterprise-grade backup and disaster recovery solutions tailored to modern IT environments, including hybrid cloud, colocation, and high-density infrastructure deployments.

“Traditional backup models were built around redundancy and recovery,” said Jim Walker , CEO of Myota. “We are delivering a fundamentally more resilient and cost-effective model for data protection, one that combines ransom immunity, instant rewind capabilities, and lower storage infrastructure costs.”

The enhanced DāSTOR Backup as a Service offering is available immediately to enterprise customers across healthcare, legal, financial services, manufacturing, government, and other data-intensive industries.

For more information about DāSTOR, please visit dastorllc.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About DāSTOR

DāSTOR provides enterprise-focused, hybrid colocation solutions that leverage robust infrastructure and interconnectivity to drive scalable and reliable digital services. Founded in 2021 by 30-year industry veteran, Kevin Mulqueen, DāSTOR offers a full suite of services, including network services, colocation, storage, private cloud, disaster recovery, and backup services. Privately funded and owner-operated, DāSTOR reimagines digital infrastructure management with ecosystem development, providing customers with one-stop-shop solutions for comprehensive data management. With five carrier-neutral, best-in-class locations across Pennsylvania and Delaware, they cater to a diverse range of industries, including life sciences, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and more. Whether you're a startup looking to gain a competitive edge or a global corporation striving for excellence, DāSTOR is your strategic partner for data success. For more information, visit dastorllc.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact for DāSTOR

iMiller Public Relations

Jake Curtachio

Tel: 1.914.315.6424

Email: dastor@imillerpr.com

About Myota

Myota is a cybersecurity company and pioneer in the emerging cyberstorage category that works at the storage layer to deliver cyber resiliency without requiring typical data redundancy strategies. The company’s patented Shard and Spread™ technology enables total ransom immunity and facilitates instant rewind while cutting storage infrastructure costs by 50%. Myota accomplishes this by making security intrinsic to the data itself at write time, encrypting each file, sharding the data, and spreading the resulting bits across multiple storage sites. Advanced mathematical techniques make it computationally impossible for attackers to reconstitute the sharded data while at the same time allowing data owners to instantly and completely reconstruct their data even if fragments are lost or unavailable. For more information go to: myota.io .

Media Contact for Myota

Broadpath PR

Kevin Jurrens

Tel: 1.609.306.6418,

kjurrens@broadpathpr.com