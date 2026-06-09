Apolosign Portable TVs: Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup anywhere

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, home entertainment habits are undergoing a structural shift driven by streaming-first viewing behavior and increasingly flexible household lifestyles.

Instead of gathering around a single fixed television in the living room, families are now following live sports across multiple spaces within the home. From watching early matches in the kitchen during breakfast, to continuing games in the bedroom, or extending viewing into backyard gatherings and outdoor spaces, television consumption is becoming more distributed, mobile, and context-driven.

Against this backdrop, Apolosign highlights its popular portable TV lineup, which is perfectly designed to align with how modern households actually experience entertainment today—across rooms, routines, and environments.

“A television should adapt to how people live, not confine them to a single room,” said Fyhack He, CEO of Apolosign. “Global events like the FIFA World Cup are shared experiences. Our new portable lineup ensures that whether you are cooking in the kitchen or hosting a backyard BBQ, the game follows you. We are not just making TVs; we are redefining the boundaries of home entertainment.”





Portable Design for Multi-Room Entertainment

The Apolosign Portable TV series is available in 24-inch and 32-inch models, designed to accommodate different home environments and viewing preferences. The 32-inch version supports 4K ultra-HD resolution , delivering enhanced clarity, sharper motion detail, and a more immersive viewing experience for live sports content.

Unlike traditional fixed televisions, the product is designed around mobility and multi-scenario usage, allowing users to move the screen seamlessly across different spaces without installation constraints.

Key Features:

Cordless Mobility: Built-in high-capacity battery and a mobile stand allow seamless transitions from the kitchen to the backyard without cable constraints.

Built-in high-capacity battery and a mobile stand allow seamless transitions from the kitchen to the backyard without cable constraints. Immersive 4K Ultra-HD (32" Model): Delivers crystal-clear motion detail, ensuring fans never miss a moment of fast-paced sports action.

Delivers crystal-clear motion detail, ensuring fans never miss a moment of fast-paced sports action. Intuitive Touchscreen: Eliminates the need for traditional remotes, offering a smartphone-like interactive experience.

Eliminates the need for traditional remotes, offering a smartphone-like interactive experience. Universal Streaming: Fully compatible with major wireless streaming platforms for instant, on-demand content access.





These capabilities shift the television from a fixed living room appliance to a flexible home entertainment device that adapts to different daily contexts.

In practical use, a family might start watching a World Cup match in the kitchen during breakfast, continue in the living room while interacting with others, and later move the device to the backyard to finish the game—creating a continuous but spatially flexible viewing experience.

Apolosign notes that this direction reflects broader changes in streaming consumption, where content is increasingly accessed on demand and across multiple devices, rather than tied to a single location.





Extending Viewing Beyond Indoor Spaces

Beyond indoor applications, Apolosign is expanding its portable entertainment concept into outdoor environments with the Apolosign PackGo 27-inch Briefcase Portable TV .

Designed with a foldable suitcase-style form factor, the PackGo targets outdoor movie nights, camping trips, RV travel, backyard parties, and tailgate-style gatherings. These scenarios increasingly demand lightweight, portable, and quickly deployable display solutions that operate outside traditional home entertainment setups.

The company believes that the growth of outdoor social entertainment is reshaping expectations for display devices, pushing them beyond static indoor use toward fully mobile, all-scenario entertainment systems.

Redefining the Boundaries of Home Entertainment

During the World Cup season, Apolosign expects more households to adopt flexible, multi-space viewing setups that transform sports viewing from a single-room activity into a continuous, home-wide experience.

This reflects a broader evolution in home entertainment—from fixed-location devices toward distributed, scenario-based media consumption.

“Football is ultimately about shared moments,” Fyhack He added. “Whether at home or on the move, people want a viewing experience that feels natural, accessible, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life.”

Apolosign’s product strategy is centered around three core principles: mobility, flexibility, and connected entertainment experiences, as consumer expectations continue shifting away from static television setups.

About Apolosign

Apolosign is a consumer electronics brand focused on smart display and portable entertainment solutions for modern households. Its product portfolio includes portable TVs, smart family displays , and mobile entertainment devices designed for streaming, home entertainment, and outdoor viewing scenarios.

With an emphasis on mobility, usability, and modern design, Apolosign continues to explore new ways to make entertainment more flexible, accessible, and adaptable across everyday environments.

For more information, visit https://www.apolosign.com/

Contact Person：Rachel Wilson

Email：kemilyjtech@gmail.com

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