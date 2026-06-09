OneTwoMarkets Reports Continued User Growth and Expanded Market Reach

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global online trading landscape continues to evolve rapidly, with increasing demand for accessible, user-friendly platforms. OneTwoMarkets , a prominent online trading and forex brokerage platform based in Houghton, South Africa, exemplifies adaptability to these changes. The platform has achieved a significant user milestone, reaching over 500,000 active users across its services.

This achievement aligns with a broader market trend where digital trading platforms are witnessing a surge in user activity. As more individuals seek financial market access, platforms like OneTwoMarkets are expanding their reach, driven by robust digital infrastructure and comprehensive service offerings.

Expanding User Base and Market Reach

OneTwoMarkets has successfully broadened its user base, marking a significant growth phase. Internal metrics indicate that the platform's user count has increased by 30% in the last year alone, driven by strategic market positioning and innovative features.

This growth is particularly relevant as the digital finance sector experiences heightened interest from both novice and experienced traders. The platform's ability to maintain an increasing user trajectory underscores its appeal and reliability in a competitive market environment.

Diverse Instrument Offering

The platform offers a wide range of trading instruments, including forex, commodities, and indices. Platform data shows that users have access to over 200 different trading instruments, catering to diverse investment strategies and preferences.

This variety not only enhances user engagement but also positions OneTwoMarkets as a versatile platform capable of meeting the diverse needs of its growing user base. The extensive instrument list ensures traders can diversify their portfolios effectively.

Technological Innovations Driving Growth

OneTwoMarkets employs advanced technological solutions to support its growing user base. The platform operates with a 99.9% uptime, ensuring that users experience seamless access to trading opportunities without interruptions.

This reliability is crucial in maintaining user trust and satisfaction, particularly in a market where timing can significantly impact trading outcomes. The platform's technological infrastructure is a cornerstone of its user growth strategy, enabling consistent and dependable service delivery.

User Support and Educational Resources

The platform places a strong emphasis on user support and education, offering a range of resources designed to enhance user experience and trading proficiency. Users have access to a dedicated support team available 24/7, ensuring timely responses to inquiries and challenges.

By prioritizing user education, OneTwoMarkets empowers its clients to make informed trading decisions, which is particularly beneficial as the platform continues to attract a diverse user demographic, from beginners to seasoned traders.

This assessment provides a factual evaluation of OneTwoMarkets' platform reach and user growth based on available platform data.

About OneTwoMarkets