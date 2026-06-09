Viral Vector Production Market (Research Use) to Value USD 8.26 Billion by 2035, Registering 15.64% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market was valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.26 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 15.64% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.”

Increasing investments in gene and cell therapy research, expanding preclinical development activities, and growing demand for advanced viral vector technologies involved in translational studies and biologics development are the key factors driving the growth of the market.





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Viral vectors are being actively applied in gene editing, cell engineering, vaccine development and regenerative medicine which results in robust research application-driven demand. The growth is propelled due to gene and cell therapy pipeline expansion, growing number of rare undruggable and cancer targets in development, and advances in manufacturing technologies. Growing acceptance of AAV and lentiviral vectors in CAR-T therapy, stem cell research and in vivo gene editing is augmenting the market growth.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Lonza Group AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Catalent Inc.

Oxford Biomedica plc

Charles River Laboratories (Cognate BioServices / Cobra Biologics)

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

AGC Biologics

Takara Bio Inc.

Genezen

YPOSKESI

Batavia Biosciences B.V.

VGXI Inc.

Vigene Biosciences Inc.

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Advanced BioScience Laboratories Inc.

SIRION Biotech GmbH

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

Virovek Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Vector Type

Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) dominated the Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market with 38.36% share in 2025 due to the high level of safety associated with this technology. From 2026 to 2035, the Lentivirus segment is projected to record the highest CAGR of 16.37% owing to rapid expansion of ex vivo gene-modified cell therapies, including CAR-T and stem cell-based therapies.

By Workflow

Downstream Processing dominated the market with 49.45% share in 2025 driven by the complexity of purification, concentration, and quality control steps required to achieve high-purity viral vectors. The Upstream Processing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.30% during 2026–2035 owing to increasing adoption of high-efficiency transfection methods globally.

By Application

The Gene Therapy Development segment held the largest share of 41.24% in 2025 due to the growing interest in developing treatments based on gene therapy for rare diseases, oncology, and genetic disorders globally. The Cell Therapy Research segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period driven by the rapid expansion of cell-based therapies, including CAR-T, TCR-T, and stem cell research.

By End User

Biotech & Pharma Companies dominated the market with a 43.51% share in 2025 due to their extensive investments in gene therapy, cell therapy, vaccine development, and advanced biologics research. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) are the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, driven by the increasing outsourcing of viral vector development, preclinical research, and analytical testing activities.

Regional Insights:

North America captured the largest market share in the Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market in 2025 with 45.43%, owing to the highly advanced biotech ecosystem, heavy localization of players in gene and cell therapies, and significant industry-academia collaboration.

The U.S. Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market was valued at USD 0.81 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 3.31 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.27% from 2026–2035. The U.S. Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market has been observed as the biggest globally due to its advanced biotech ecosystem, significant presence of cell therapy and gene therapy companies, and substantial academic-industry collaboration efforts

The Europe Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market is estimated to be USD 0.55 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.74% during 2026–2035. Europe was a major market contributor in terms of revenues for that year because of the well-established network for academic research and the maturity of the continent's biopharmaceutical industry coupled with their growing focus on ATMPs.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.93% during 2026-2035 mainly due to the rapid growth of the biotechnology sector, increasing trend of outsourcing of vector manufacturing services, and the favorable government policies for developing therapies using advanced techniques.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its viral vector development and manufacturing network with new research-use production capabilities and process optimization platforms, aimed at accelerating gene therapy pipelines and improving scalability for AAV and lentiviral vectors across early-stage research programs.

Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its viral vector development and manufacturing network with new research-use production capabilities and process optimization platforms, aimed at accelerating gene therapy pipelines and improving scalability for AAV and lentiviral vectors across early-stage research programs. 2026: Lonza Group advanced its modular viral vector manufacturing platforms by integrating automated, closed-system bioprocessing technologies to enhance yield consistency and reduce turnaround time for research-grade vector production.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

VIRAL VECTOR ADOPTION & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand the adoption rates of AAV, lentiviral, and adenoviral vector systems across gene therapy, cell therapy, and advanced research pipelines.

– helps you understand the adoption rates of AAV, lentiviral, and adenoviral vector systems across gene therapy, cell therapy, and advanced research pipelines. PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY & QUALITY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate production yields, vector purity, batch success rates, contamination risks, and turnaround time improvements across manufacturing platforms.

– helps you evaluate production yields, vector purity, batch success rates, contamination risks, and turnaround time improvements across manufacturing platforms. AUTOMATION & ADVANCED PLATFORM ADOPTION RATE – helps you identify opportunities arising from closed-system manufacturing, automated production technologies, suspension cell culture systems, and AI-driven process optimization.

– helps you identify opportunities arising from closed-system manufacturing, automated production technologies, suspension cell culture systems, and AI-driven process optimization. IN-HOUSE VS. OUTSOURCED PRODUCTION ANALYSIS – helps you assess evolving preferences between internal viral vector manufacturing capabilities and outsourced CDMO services across biotech, pharmaceutical, and academic organizations.

– helps you assess evolving preferences between internal viral vector manufacturing capabilities and outsourced CDMO services across biotech, pharmaceutical, and academic organizations. RESEARCH PIPELINE & INNOVATION TRACKER – helps you uncover growth opportunities through next-generation vector engineering platforms, targeted delivery technologies, and expanding gene and cell therapy development programs.

– helps you uncover growth opportunities through next-generation vector engineering platforms, targeted delivery technologies, and expanding gene and cell therapy development programs. FUNDING & DEMAND DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT – helps you understand how research funding, clinical pipeline expansion, regional gene therapy activity, and demand for scalable production platforms are shaping market growth.

Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.95 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 8.26 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.64% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Vector Type (Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV), Lentivirus, Adenovirus, Retrovirus, Others)

• By Workflow (Upstream Processing, Downstream Processing, Fill & Finish, Others)

• By Application (Gene Therapy Development, Cell Therapy Research, Vaccine Development, Others)

• By End-User (Academic & Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharma Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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