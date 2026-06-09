Arcium Hits 1 Million Computations as ZINC, powered by Arcium, Breaks Solana's Top 3 by Revenue





Arcium is now the largest and fastest-growing confidential compute network in the crypto. At the same time ZINC, powered by Arcium, is now a top-3 revenue-generating protocol on Solana.

ZUG, Switzerland, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcium, humanity's supercomputer and confidential compute network on Solana, has processed more than one million confidential computations. In the same period, ZINC, one of the ecosystem teams building on Arcium, has broken into the top three protocols on Solana by 24-hour revenue.

Arcium now executes more than 200,000 confidential computations every day, roughly 20x the throughput of its next-closest competitor. That makes it the largest and fastest-growing confidential computing network in the world.

ZINC — top 3 on Solana by 24-hour revenue

Built on Arcium's confidential compute layer, ZINC now ranks as the third highest revenue-generating protocol on Solana over a 24-hour window. In under two weeks it has attracted $18M in deployed capital and generated $1.8M in fees.

ZINC demonstrates that confidentiality is not a constraint but a competitive edge — one that lets teams build better, more compelling products than transparent rails allow.

Verify: DefiLlama (Solana) · ZINC Dune Dashboard

The largest active confidential computing ecosystem in crypto

These milestones rest on an ecosystem that has compounded steadily since mainnet alpha. Arcium is now home to the largest active confidential computing ecosystem in crypto:

12+ apps shipping across 7 categories

shipping across 7 categories $7.5M+ raised collectively by ecosystem teams

raised collectively by ecosystem teams $155M+ committed to Umbra's ICO — the largest in Solana history — now with over $3M in volume processed in roughly two and a half months

committed to Umbra's ICO — the largest in Solana history — now with over $3M in volume processed in roughly two and a half months Nearly 4M transactions on mainnet

Four Pillars recently published a deep-dive report on the ecosystem and its applications. Confidentiality as a narrative has never been more prominent and Arcium is leading it, with the numbers to show for it.

About Arcium Arcium is the encrypted supercomputer. It enables encrypted compute across AI, healthcare, finance, and enterprise. Powered by Multi-Party Computation (MPC), Arcium allows new and existing applications to leverage its network for trustless and scalable, encrypted computation. Arcium Blackthorn, the company's confidential AI protocol, delivers real-time, trustless encrypted inference at frontier scale.

Arcium has raised over $15M, and its growing ecosystem of 20+ projects spans from leading crypto applications to world-renowned enterprises. The 17-person team includes multiple PhDs who have collectively published over 79 peer-reviewed papers in cryptography, mathematics, and machine learning.



Media Contact:

Alex Miles

alex@arcium.com

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