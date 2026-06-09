Al Tamimi & Company Partners with Legora to Advance Arabic-Language Legal AI Across the Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Al Tamimi & Company, the leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced a strategic collaboration with Legora to support the advancement of Arabic-language legal artificial intelligence (AI) and contribute to the development of innovative legal technology solutions tailored to the region's unique linguistic and legal landscape.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the accessibility, efficiency and accuracy of legal services through technology, while addressing the specific requirements of legal professionals operating in Arabic-speaking jurisdictions.

As part of the initiative, Al Tamimi & Company worked closely with Legora in the development of its Arabic-language interface, providing practical insights from lawyers, knowledge management professionals and technology specialists across the firm. The collaboration was designed to ensure that the platform reflects the realities of legal practice across the Middle East and supports the needs of lawyers working across multiple jurisdictions and languages.

Commenting on the partnership, Essam Al Tamimi, Chairman and Founder of Al Tamimi & Company, said:

"We have long believed in the potential of technology to transform the legal profession. Our collaboration with Legora is driven by a shared vision of delivering advanced legal AI capabilities that truly meet the needs of legal professionals working in Arabic. We are proud to contribute to an initiative that has the potential to enhance legal practice across the region and support the wider legal community."

The launch of Legora's Arabic-language interface marks an important milestone in the development of legal AI solutions for the Middle East. By combining Al Tamimi & Company's regional legal expertise with Legora's technology capabilities, the collaboration aims to improve access to legal information, streamline workflows and support lawyers in delivering high-quality legal services more efficiently.

The initiative also reflects the growing role of artificial intelligence within the legal sector and the increasing demand for solutions that can operate effectively in Arabic across legal, governmental and commercial environments.

Al Tamimi & Company believes that Arabic-language legal AI will play an increasingly important role in supporting law firms, in-house legal teams, government entities and other institutions across the region, helping to drive innovation and improve access to legal knowledge.

About Al Tamimi and Company

Al Tamimi and Company is the leading full-service law firm in the UAE and MENA region, with 17 offices across 10 countries. Since 1989, we have delivered innovative, cost-effective legal solutions to address complex business challenges.

Our team of 580+ legal professionals combine deep expertise with practical insights, offering commercially focused advice that drives client success. With a commitment to diversity and inclusion, we foster a dynamic environment that attracts top talent and empowers us to deliver outstanding results across industries.

Media Contact

Hadi Ayedh

Public Relations and Communications Manager

+971505490461

h.ayedh@tamimi.com