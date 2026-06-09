Duke Robotics Advances IC Drone Platform with Integration of Larger Commercial-Grade Drone Airframe to Support Operations on Larger Scale National Grids

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Robotics Corp. (Nasdaq: DUKR; DUKRW) ("Duke Robotics" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced robotics and drone-based solutions for civilian and defense markets, today announced that it has initiated integration work to advance its Insulator Cleaning Drone (“IC Drone”) platform to a larger commercial-grade drone aerial platform, as part of the Company's strategic roadmap to deploy IC Drone services on large scale national electricity grids.

The larger-class aerial platform is designed to deliver meaningfully increased payload capacity, extended flight duration, and greater per-mission productivity compared to the Company's current platform. These enhanced operational parameters are intended, among other things, to enhance Duke Robotics' efficiency and productivity in potentially addressing the larger grids that are common across several international markets the Company is targeting.

“We are targeting several national grids,” said Yossef Balucka, Chief Executive Officer of Duke Robotics. “Our objective is straightforward: as we look at new geographic regions, we believe that our platform should be engineered to maximize its value and efficiency in meeting the operational demands of those larger grids."

The platform expansion is being undertaken in parallel with the Company's continued efforts to evaluate and pursue potential international expansion opportunities.

About Duke Robotics

Duke Robotics Corp. (Nasdaq: DUKR; DUKRW) develops advanced stabilization and autonomous robotic drone systems for both civilian and defense markets. The Company’s Insulator Cleaning Drone (IC Drone) is a first-of-its-kind, drone-enabled system for cleaning and monitoring high-voltage electric utility insulators. Leveraging Duke’s technologies, the IC Drone provides a safer, more efficient, and cost-effective alternative method. AEROTRACE™ is the Company’s AI-powered aerial monitoring and intelligence platform for infrastructure operators, designed to deliver actionable insights for asset assessment and proactive maintenance. In defense, through a collaboration agreement with Elbit Systems Land Ltd. (“Elbit”), the Bird of Prey weapons drone system is an agile, fully stabilized remote weapon system designed for non-line-of-sight and stand-off engagements, marketed by Elbit under the brand name Bird of Prey (formerly known as TIKAD). For additional Company information, please visit https://dukeroboticsys.com and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future" and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and information currently available to us. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the initiation and anticipated progress of integration work to advance the IC Drone platform to a larger commercial-grade drone airframe, the expected benefits of the larger-class airframe including increased payload capacity, extended flight duration, and greater per-mission productivity compared with the Company's current platform, the Company's belief that the platform expansion will support IC Drone operations on national grids materially larger in scale than Israel's, the Company's belief that the larger-class airframe will enhance its efficiency and productivity in addressing the larger grids common across several international markets the Company is targeting, and the Company's continued international expansion activities. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks related to the successful market adoption of our technologies, the continued development and refinement of our technology, our ability to effectively collaborate with Elbit Systems, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, operational challenges associated with marketing activities in new markets, economic conditions that may affect defense spending and infrastructure investment, geopolitical factors that could impact business operations, regulatory challenges in various regions, and competition from technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Duke Robotics Corp.

Yossef Balucka, CEO

invest@dukeroboticsys.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

duke@arxhq.com