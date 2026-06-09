Redwood AI Corp. (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) Offers Compelling Intelligence Platform with Proven Traction in Key Sectors

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via AINewsWire -- Redwood AI Corp. (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by AINewsWire (AINW), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “A Next-Gen Intelligence Platform Operating at the Intersection of AI, Defense Technology, and Quantum Cybersecurity,” please visit: https://ibn.fm/dwWLv

The convergence of artificial intelligence, operational intelligence infrastructure and post-quantum cybersecurity is creating growing demand for specialized platforms capable of supporting mission-critical environments across government, defense, healthcare, public safety and enterprise sectors. As organizations increasingly modernize legacy infrastructure and prepare for evolving cybersecurity, operational and regulatory risks, demand may continue growing for AI-powered systems capable of transforming complex scientific and security-related datasets into actionable intelligence and resilient infrastructure solutions.

Against this backdrop, Redwood AI Corp. (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) has emerged as a compelling — and, by many measures, significantly undervalued — intelligence platform with proven traction in sectors that have historically been among the most difficult for early-stage technology companies to penetrate. The company brings Silicon Valley roots, a rapidly expanding roster of Canadian government and law enforcement partnerships, and a proprietary AI platform purpose-built for mission-critical environments. A proposed acquisition in the post-quantum cybersecurity space could further expand the company’s strategic relevance and long-term market opportunity in meaningful ways.

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The company combines expertise in chemistry, AI and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI’s platform is designed to enable faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

For more information, visit the company’s website at https://redwoodai.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RDWCF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/RDWCF

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