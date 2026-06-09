Alliance Entertainment Celebrates Three AMPED Distribution Executives Named to Billboard's 2026 Indie Power Players List

PLANTATION, Fla., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), the world’s largest music distributor and a leading fulfillment partner to the entertainment and pop-culture collectibles industry, today announced that three executives from its AMPED Distribution division have been recognized by Billboard as part of its prestigious 2026 Indie Power Players list, which honors the most influential executives and companies shaping the independent music sector.

The AMPED Distribution executives recognized by Billboard include:

Dean Tabaac , Senior Vice President, AMPED Distribution

, Senior Vice President, AMPED Distribution Jocelynn Pryor , Vice President of Marketing, AMPED Distribution

, Vice President of Marketing, AMPED Distribution Pip Smith, Vice President of Sales/General Manager, AMPED Distribution





The annual Billboard Indie Power Players issue recognizes leaders across independent labels, distributors, and music organizations that are driving growth, innovation, and artist success throughout the independent music ecosystem. The 2026 edition will be distributed during the Indie Power Players event on June 9 in New York City as part of Indie Week festivities.

"Having three members of the AMPED leadership team recognized by Billboard is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the impact AMPED continues to have across the independent music community," said Jeff Walker, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Entertainment. "Dean, Jocelynn, and Pip have been instrumental in building AMPED over the past thirteen years into one of the industry's leading independent music distribution platforms. Their leadership has helped drive significant growth for the business, and this recognition underscores the strength of the AMPED team and the value they continue to create for independent labels, artists, and retail partners worldwide."

AMPED Distribution, an Alliance Entertainment company, supports a diverse roster of independent music partners across physical and digital channels.

"This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and the trust that independent labels and artists place in AMPED every day," said Dean Tabaac, Senior Vice President of AMPED Distribution. "As demand for physical music continues to grow, particularly in vinyl and CD formats, we remain committed to helping our partners reach fans through every available channel. Our focus has always been on delivering personalized service, deep retail relationships, and innovative marketing solutions that help independent music thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace."

Founded in 2013, AMPED Distribution has grown into a leading provider of distribution, marketing, sales, and technology services for independent labels and artists. The business has experienced strong momentum during the first nine months of fiscal 2026, with revenue increasing 39% year-over-year, driven by continued growth in physical music sales, expanding demand from independent retail channels, and increasing market share across vinyl and CD formats. AMPED's physical-first strategy differentiates the company within the independent music sector, where many competitors remain primarily focused on digital streaming distribution.

The Billboard recognition further highlights Alliance Entertainment's expanding role in the music industry and the growing importance of physical music formats within the broader entertainment ecosystem. Through AMPED Distribution and Alliance's industry-leading distribution and fulfillment infrastructure, the Company supports thousands of music releases annually while helping independent labels, artists, and retailers capitalize on continued consumer demand for vinyl records, CDs, and collectible music products.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Alliance also owns and operates proprietary collectibles brands, including Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises, and Alliance Authentic™, a premium platform for authentic, certified, and individually numbered entertainment collectibles. In addition, Alliance operates Endstate Authentic, a dedicated NFC-enabled authentication and digital product identity platform supporting authenticated collectibles, resale, and brand protection. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive sourcing relationships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance connects fans and collectors to the products, franchises, and experiences they value across formats and generations.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance’s reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance’s costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance’s dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance’s existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance’s significant amount of indebtedness; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; our ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance’s resources; Alliance’s business being adversely affected by increased inflation, uncertainty regarding tariffs, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance’s financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

AENT@redchip.com