Global AI Launches Strategic Partner Program to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Agentic AI Operating System

Program Designed to Expand Commercial Reach, Accelerate Customer Deployment and Support Market Leadership in the Emerging AEOS Category

New York, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI Inc. (OTC: GLAI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), agentic products and solutions, today announced the launch of the Global AI Partner Program, a strategic ecosystem designed to accelerate enterprise adoption of the Agentic Enterprise Operating System, or AEOS.

The program is intended to expand Global AI’s existing partner ecosystem across the US, Europe and Asia and to expand Company’s commercial reach by bringing together partners spanning consultancies, information governance, systems integration, cloud infrastructure, enterprise software, industry advisory and vertical market solutions. Together, Global AI and its partners will help enterprises move beyond isolated AI pilots and deploy governed, measurable, agentic AI across the entire business.

AEOS is designed to serve as the operating system layer for the agentic enterprise, enabling organizations to orchestrate AI agents, employees, systems, data, end to end workflows and governance controls across complex business environments. As companies look to move from AI experimentation to production-scale deployment, Global AI believes the category defining AEOS will become a critical foundation for how enterprises manage, govern and scale agentic operations and progress toward the autonomous enterprise.

Global AI’s Partners will focus on several high-value enterprise adoption areas, including:

AI and information governance

Enterprise process reinvention and AI transformation

Industry-specific AEOS use cases across financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, retail, energy and private equity

Proof-of-value initiatives tied to operational, financial, compliance and growth outcomes

The launch of the partner program reflects Global AI’s strategy to build a scalable go-to-market model around AEOS by working with organizations that already advise, integrate and support enterprise Agentic AI transformation. By aligning with partners that bring customer relationships, domain expertise and implementation capabilities, Global AI is seeking to shorten deployment cycles, expand market coverage and increase the value delivered to enterprise customers.

“Enterprises are entering the next phase of AI adoption, where the focus is shifting from experimentation to operational transformation,” said Darko Horvat, Chairman and CEO of Global AI. “Enterprises need an agentic AI operating system layer that orchestrates business processes , enforce governance, integrate with existing systems and delivers significant outcomes. That is the role AEOS is designed to play.”

Mr. Horvat continued, “The Global AI Partner Program is an important step in our commercialization strategy. It enables us to extend our market reach, support ambitious enterprises deployments and build an ecosystem around our emerging AEOS category. We believe the next generation of enterprise winners will be defined by their ability to successfully deploy, govern and scale agentic AI across their organizations. Those companies will be best positioned to unlock the next wave of productivity, efficiency and growth. This partner program is designed to help make that transformation possible.”

As enterprise investment in agentic AI continues to grow, organizations are recognizing that value creation depends on more than deploying models, copilots or point solutions. Global AI believes AEOS is a new critical category to orchestrate and govern agents, coordinate human oversight, connect end to end workflows, and tie agentic AI execution to measurable business outcomes.

About Global AI Inc.

Global AI is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) agentic products and solutions. Its enterprise grade Agentic AI platform enables organizations to design, deploy, and scale AI workflows with governance and compliance built in. With deep expertise across industries and mission-critical environments, Global AI delivers secure, high-performance AI products that enhance decision-making, accelerate transformation, and create measurable shareholder value.

For more information, please visit www.global.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, statements regarding the expected timing, scope, performance, benefits, and potential expansion of the Company’s agentic AI platform deployment, the anticipated value of customer engagements, and the Company’s future operations and business prospects. Terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and annual reports under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: the customer’s ability to terminate or modify the engagement; delays or challenges in implementation or integration of the Company’s technology; the customer’s acceptance and continued use of the Company’s platform; changes in project scope or timing; regulatory, compliance, data governance, or cybersecurity requirements; competitive pressures; and general market and economic conditions. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: ir@global.ai

Phone: 212-671-1020