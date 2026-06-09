Vortex Doors Opens Sarasota Service Center, Expanding Commercial Door Repair and Maintenance Services Across Florida’s Gulf Coast

SARASOTA, Fla., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Doors, a leading provider of commercial door repair, industrial door maintenance, loading dock equipment service, and emergency door repair, is proud to announce the opening of its new Sarasota Service Center. The expansion strengthens Vortex’s ability to serve businesses throughout Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Lakewood Ranch, Fort Myers, Naples, and surrounding Gulf Coast communities with fast, reliable door and dock solutions.

The new Sarasota location will provide comprehensive services for commercial and industrial facilities, including warehouses, distribution centers, manufacturing facilities, retail properties, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and commercial office buildings.

“Florida continues to experience tremendous growth in industrial and commercial development, making dependable door and dock systems more important than ever,” said the Regional Vice President. “Our Sarasota Service Center allows us to deliver faster response times, enhanced proactive maintenance support, and expert repair services to businesses throughout the Gulf Coast region.”

Commercial Door Repair and Maintenance Services in Sarasota

The Sarasota Service Center provides a full range of commercial and industrial door services, including:

Commercial door repair and troubleshooting

Industrial door repair and replacement

Sectional overhead door service

Glass Entrance Doors repairs and ADA upgrades

Loading dock door and dock equipment repair

High-speed door repair and proactive maintenance

Automatic door repair and service

Hurricane shutter installation and glass board ups

Fire door inspections and compliance services

Proactive maintenance programs designed to reduce downtime

Emergency door repair services with rapid response times





With nearly 90 years of experience, Vortex Doors helps businesses improve facility safety, maintain operational efficiency, extend equipment life, and reduce costly disruptions caused by door and dock failures.

Supporting Businesses Throughout Florida’s Gulf Coast

The Sarasota Service Center expands Vortex’s growing presence in Florida and provides local support for businesses operating single-site facilities as well as multi-location portfolios throughout the state. Customers benefit from faster dispatch times, experienced technicians, and a single-source provider for commercial door and loading dock solutions.

Whether servicing warehouse doors, distribution center dock equipment, retail storefront doors, or industrial overhead door systems, Vortex Doors remains committed to delivering industry-leading service and customer support.

About Vortex Doors

Founded in 1937, Vortex Doors is one of the nation’s leading providers of commercial and industrial door repair, maintenance, inspection, and replacement services. The company specializes in overhead doors, rolling steel doors, loading dock equipment, automatic doors, fire doors, security grilles, and proactive maintenance programs. With local 100% self-performing service centers across the United States, Vortex Doors helps businesses maintain safe, secure, and productive facilities.

Contact Vortex Doors – Sarasota Service Center

Phone: (941) 444-5104

Email: ssosc@vortexdoors.com

Website: www.vortexdoors.com