Duos Edge AI to Host Hereford Edge Data Center Open House

HEREFORD, Texas, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Edge AI, Inc . (“Duos Edge AI”), a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc . (Nasdaq: DUOT), is set to host an open house in Hereford, Texas on Thursday, June 18, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CDT to showcase the company’s patented modular Edge Data Center (“EDC”), deployed in partnership with the Hereford Independent School District .

Event Details

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CDT

Location: Hereford Edge Data Center, 601 N 25 Mile Ave, Hereford, TX 79045

RSVP: Reserve Your Spot

During the open house, invited guests, partners, community leaders, education stakeholders, and industry representatives will discover how Duos Edge AI’s localized compute hubs bring advanced data center capabilities to underserved markets while operating exclusively on on-grid power and requiring no water for cooling, reducing environmental impact while supporting sustainable digital infrastructure growth.

Hereford Independent School District spans over 900 square miles and serves more than 4,000 students. The EDC deployment gives the district infrastructure that can support future AI tools, better digital access, and workforce readiness programs. The facility has also created new opportunities for local businesses to adopt advanced computing and data-driven technologies. Guests are encouraged to attend, tour the EDC, and learn more about Duos Edge AI’s edge computing model.

“Bridging the digital divide is core to our edge expansion, particularly in the Texas Panhandle and across the state,” said Doug Recker , CEO of Duos Edge AI and Duos Technologies Group, Inc. “We look forward to connecting with the community at the Hereford open house to share how this facility is already bringing tangible benefits to schools, businesses, and healthcare organizations in the area.”

The open house event will highlight how Duos Edge AI’s modular EDC model can be rapidly deployed, seamlessly integrated with existing network infrastructure, and positioned closer to end users than traditional data center environments. The company’s infrastructure hubs enable robust, water-efficient operations while meeting SOC compliance standards. Designed with scalability in mind, these modular facilities evolve alongside community demands, fostering stronger digital ecosystems and supporting long-term economic development.

By bringing compute power to the edge, Duos Edge AI is helping reduce latency, improve service readiness, and support the growing demand for real-time applications across education, healthcare, business, mobility, and emerging AI use cases.

To register for the open house, visit https://freeevite.com/event.php?e=3wk0cpbdauds1_E5Uyor-A

To learn more about Duos Edge AI, visit www.duosedge.ai .

To learn more about Duos Technologies Group, visit www.duostech.com .

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers, and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com , www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com .

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime and onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai .

About Hereford Independent School District

Hereford Independent School District, established more than 100 years ago, serves over 4,000 students across a 900-square-mile area in the Texas Panhandle. Committed to educational excellence, HISD provides comprehensive programs from early childhood through grade 12, supporting student success through innovation, dedicated educators, and strong community partnerships. For more information, visit https://www.herefordisd.net/

Media Contact

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