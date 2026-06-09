Ernexa Therapeutics Highlights Ovarian Cancer Unmet Need, Hope for Patients and Potential Accessibility Advantages of ERNA-101 in Virtual Investor KOL Connect Segment Featuring Dr. Ira Winer

Access the segment here

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the participation in a Virtual Investor KOL Connect segment featuring Ira S. Winer, MD, PhD, FACOG, Scientific Advisory Board Member at Ernexa Therapeutics, Professor in the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at Wayne State University School of Medicine and gynecologic oncologist at the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute.

During the discussion, Dr. Winer provided perspective on the significant unmet need that continues to exist in ovarian cancer, limitations associated with current treatment approaches and the growing focus on overcoming immunologically “cold” tumors that remain resistant to many immune-based therapies.

The segment also explored the broader evolution of immune and cell therapies in solid tumors and discussed how scalable, off-the-shelf engineered cell therapy approaches may potentially play an increasing role in future oncology treatment paradigms by improving manufacturing scalability, expanding accessibility and offering new hope for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

Additionally, Dr. Winer discussed Ernexa’s ERNA-101 program, including the potential importance of activating immune responses within the tumor microenvironment and the differentiated aspects of the Company’s engineered IL-7/IL-15 fusokine-iMSC platform. The discussion highlighted the potential advantages of ERNA-101’s dual mechanism approach, including tumor microenvironment remodeling, immune activation, off-the-shelf manufacturing scalability and the potential to support broader affordability and patient access compared to more complex personalized cell therapy approaches.

The discussion also highlights the potential advantages of Ernexa’s engineered allogeneic induced mesenchymal stem cell (iMSC) platform, including the opportunity to develop scalable, off-the-shelf cell therapies designed to improve accessibility and overcome manufacturing challenges associated with traditional autologous approaches.

“Ovarian cancer remains one of the most challenging solid tumors to treat, particularly as patients progress through later lines of therapy and face increasingly limited treatment options,” said Dr. Ira Winer. “There continues to be a significant need for innovative approaches capable of addressing the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment that characterizes many ovarian cancers. Emerging engineered cell therapy strategies designed to activate immune responses and potentially convert immunologically ‘cold’ tumors into more responsive tumors may not only create new treatment possibilities, but also potentially improve scalability and accessibility for patients in need.”

The Virtual Investor KOL Connect segment featuring Ernexa Therapeutics is now available here.

For more information about ERNA-101 and the Company’s development plans, visit www.ernexatx.com

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-201 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

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