Virtualware appoints Jason Paltrowitz, Crossbridge Advisors founder, to International Advisory Board

Paltrowitz spent 12 years as Executive Vice President at OTC Markets Group and 11 at BNY Mellon’s Depositary Receipt Division.

Bilbao, June 9, 2026.- Virtualware (Euronext Growth Paris: ALVIR), a leading European company in enterprise 3D software and immersive technologies, has appointed Jason Paltrowitz to its International Advisory Board.



Paltrowitz, founder of New York-based Crossbridge Advisors LLC, will advise the company on U.S. market access and capital markets strategy.



The move follows Virtualware’s listing on Euronext Growth Paris in June 2025 and points to a push to broaden access to U.S. and international investors.



Paltrowitz served 12 years as Executive Vice President at OTC Markets Group and as Director of its London subsidiary, OTC Markets International. During his tenure, the firm added more than 5,000 issuers from 48 countries to its premium markets.



He led the partnership strategy that brought the London Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange to cross-trade on OTCQX, and expanded ties with SIX Swiss Exchange, Euronext, the Canadian Securities Exchange, and Aquis.



Earlier, he was Managing Director and Segment Head at JPMorgan Chase, running custody, clearing and collateral management. He spent 11 years at BNY Mellon as Head of the Global Capital Markets Group within its Depositary Receipt Division.



He holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and a degree in International Relations from Boston University.



At Virtualware, Paltrowitz joins an International Advisory Board that includes Albert Maasland, former CEO of Saxo Bank UK and Crown Agents Bank; capital markets expert Ramón Pedrosa; Stephanie Smith, former Chief Nuclear Engineer at CANDU Energy; and Ed Martin, a former Unity and Autodesk executive.





“Paltrowitz has spent his career connecting companies outside the United States with American investors. As we build on our Euronext listing, his knowledge of U.S. market access will help us reach a wider investor base,” said Unai Extremo, CEO of Virtualware. “Virtualware has a proven product and an international client base. My focus will be on helping the company become visible and investable to U.S. institutions,” said Jason Paltrowitz, founder of Crossbridge Advisors.

Founded in 2004, Virtualware is one of the leading companies in enterprise software based on immersive and 3D technologies for industrial and educational environments.

The company serves global organizations and institutions such as GE Vernova, NextStar Energy, Volvo, ADIF, Bosch, Fill Machine Engineering, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, NATO, Ohio University, Lethbridge Polytechnic and the University of El Salvador.

Virtualware is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, with subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and Sweden.





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