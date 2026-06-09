BPC-157 Research Peptide: Koi Peptides Launches a COA-Verified Reference Compound for Laboratory Use

Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koi Peptides has launched BPC-157, a synthetic pentadecapeptide, as a research-use-only reference compound for laboratory use. Each batch is characterized by HPLC for purity and by mass spectrometry for identity, and ships with a per-batch Certificate of Analysis tied to its lot.

Koi Peptides Launches BPC-157 as a Research-Use-Only Reference Compound

Koi Peptides has added BPC-157 to its catalog as a COA-verified, research-use-only reference compound, supplied as a lyophilized powder for laboratory use. Each lot is characterized by HPLC for purity and by mass spectrometry for identity, and every batch ships with a Certificate of Analysis.

The release provides research buyers with a documented source of research-grade BPC-157, including a per-batch COA and a public COA library that links each vial to its analytical data. As a BPC-157 reference compound, the material is intended for in vitro and laboratory research, and documentation is the focus of the launch.

“We built this BPC-157 release around documentation,” said Dr Tshering Pedon , research analyst, at Koi Peptides. “Every lot is characterized by HPLC for purity and by mass spectrometry for identity, and the per-batch Certificate of Analysis is published so a laboratory can confirm the material before any work. We supply BPC-157 strictly as a reference compound for research.”

What Is BPC-157? Peptide Identity, Sequence, and Molecular Weight

BPC-157 (Body Protection Compound-157) is a synthetic 15-amino-acid pentadecapeptide with the sequence GEPPPGKPADDAGLV, a molecular weight of 1419.55 g/mol, and CAS number 137525-51-0. It corresponds to a partial sequence of a protein found in gastric juice and is supplied as a lyophilized free-acid powder.

The molecular formula is C62H98N16O22, and the compound is cataloged under PubChem CID 9941957. Other names used for the same molecule include PL 14736 and Bepecin.

The sequence runs Gly-Glu-Pro-Pro-Pro-Gly-Lys-Pro-Ala-Asp-Asp-Ala-Gly-Leu-Val, with three consecutive proline residues near the start. These are identity and composition facts. Koi Peptides supplies BPC-157 as an analytical reference material and does not state or imply any biological activity, application, or use for the compound.

How Koi Peptides Characterizes BPC-157: HPLC Purity and Mass-Spec Identity

Koi Peptides documents two properties for every BPC-157 lot: identity, meaning which molecule is present, and purity, meaning how much of the sample is the target peptide. Both are recorded on a per-batch Certificate of Analysis.

HPLC Purity Analysis

BPC-157 HPLC purity is measured by reversed-phase HPLC (RP-HPLC) with UV detection at 210 to 220 nm. The result is reported as area percent, the share of the total chromatogram peak area represented by the BPC-157 peak, assessed against a documented threshold for release.

Mass-Spec Identity Confirmation

Identity is confirmed by BPC-157 mass spectrometry using ESI-MS or MALDI-TOF by matching the measured mass to the theoretical molecular weight of 1419.55 g/mol. This step also flags truncation, where synthesis stopped early and produced a shorter chain than the intended sequence.

Per-Batch COA and Endotoxin

The BPC-157 COA records purity, identity, endotoxin level by the LAL (Limulus Amebocyte Lysate) method, counterion, and the lot number. Every COA is held in a public library, and the lot number printed on the vial links the material in hand to its document.

Why Reference-Compound Characterization Matters in Research

Comparative measurements depend on the material of known composition. When a peptide's identity or purity is undocumented, it introduces hidden variables that can affect instrument calibration and make results hard to reproduce from one laboratory to another.

Independent analyses have repeatedly found gray-market peptide products that fall short of their stated quality. In a 2024 study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research , researchers laboratory-tested lyophilized peptide vials purchased from unregulated online sellers and measured purity between 7.7% and 14.37%, compared with the 99% printed on the labels; every sample also contained detectable endotoxin, ranging from 2.16 to 8.95 EU/mg. The relevant point is research peptide purity testing and transparency, including endotoxin screening recorded on a COA, rather than a claim about any particular seller.

A documented identity and a measured purity value are what let one laboratory's numbers line up with another's. That is the practical reason researchers treat per-batch documentation and COA-verified peptides as a basic requirement before work begins.

Is BPC-157 FDA-Approved? Regulatory Status Explained

No. BPC-157 is not an FDA-approved drug for any indication, and the FDA has not evaluated it for safety or efficacy.

The FDA placed BPC-157 in Category 2 of its interim 503A bulk drug substances framework in 2023, citing concerns that included immunogenicity, peptide-related impurities, and limited human safety data. On April 15, 2026, the FDA announced that BPC-157, along with several other peptides, would be removed from Category 2 after seven days, effective April 22, 2026, because the nominations supporting its listing had been withdrawn. The Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC) is scheduled to review BPC-157 on July 23 and 24, 2026, under Docket FDA-2025-N-6895. Removal from Category 2 is not approval, and it is not authorization to compound BPC-157. As of this release, the PCAC outcome is pending.

Under 21 CFR 312.2 , the FDA's investigational new drug (IND) requirements apply to clinical investigations in humans, while a drug intended solely for in-vitro tests or laboratory research animals is exempt from those requirements when shipped accordingly. Koi Peptides is not a 503A or 503B compounding pharmacy and does not supply compounded preparations. Koi's BPC-157 is for research use only and is not for human or animal consumption.

Is BPC-157 Banned by WADA? Anti-Doping Status

Yes. BPC-157 appears on the WADA Prohibited List in category S0, Non-Approved Substances, which makes it prohibited at all times, both in and out of competition. Because BPC-157 has no approved therapeutic indication, there is no Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) pathway for it.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has published athlete guidance on BPC-157 and has cautioned that some products labeled "research only" are marketed alongside human dosing instructions. Athletes subject to anti-doping rules face the risk of a violation if BPC-157 is found in their system. Koi Peptides includes this status to be clear that its BPC-157 is supplied for laboratory research and for no other purpose.

How to Verify BPC-157 Sourcing Quality Using the Koi Peptides COA

Verifying a BPC-157 order comes down to reading the Certificate of Analysis and matching it to the vial. Two checks cover most of the risk: confirm what the COA shows, then confirm the COA belongs to your specific lot.

What BPC-157's COA Should Show

A complete BPC-157 COA should report identity (the observed mass against the theoretical 1419.55 g/mol), HPLC purity as area percent, endotoxin level in EU/mg, counterion, the lot or batch number, the test method, and the test date. A COA missing the lot number or the method is harder to rely on.

How to Match the Vial Lot to the Public COA

Read the lot number printed on the vial, then find that exact lot in the public COA library . A COA issued for a different lot, or one with no lot number at all, does not verify the vial in front of you. Matching third-party-tested BPC-157 to its own lot record is the step that confirms what you received.

Koi Peptides BPC-157 Handling and Storage (Research Context)

Koi Peptides supplies BPC-157 as a lyophilized powder. When stored at -20°C, kept desiccated, and protected from light, the lyophilized material remains stable over an extended storage period. Lyophilized peptides also tolerate brief ambient transit, which is why standard cold-chain shipping windows allow short periods outside refrigeration without harming the powder. Repeated freeze-thaw cycles should be avoided.

This section covers laboratory handling and storage of the material only. Koi Peptides does not provide guidance on reconstitution, solubilization, dosing, or administration for BPC-157.

BPC-157 for Laboratory Use: Frequently Asked Questions

Is BPC-157 FDA-approved?

No. BPC-157 is not approved by the FDA for any use. It was removed from the 503A Category 2 list effective April 22, 2026, but removal is not approval, and a PCAC review is scheduled for July 23 and 24, 2026.

Is BPC-157 banned by WADA?

Yes. BPC-157 is listed under category S0 (Non-Approved Substances) on the WADA Prohibited List and is prohibited at all times, with no TUE pathway.

What is BPC-157's molecular weight and CAS number?

BPC-157 has a molecular weight of 1419.55 g/mol and CAS number 137525-51-0. Its molecular formula is C62H98N16O22.

What purity is Koi's BPC-157, and is there a COA?

Koi Peptides reports HPLC purity as area percent for each batch and publishes a per-batch Certificate of Analysis in a public COA library, searchable by lot number.

What is BPC-157 used for?

BPC-157 is supplied as a research-use-only reference compound; the research application is determined by the receiving laboratory. Koi Peptides does not provide guidance on research applications or use.

About Koi Peptides

Koi Peptides is a United States supplier of research peptides for laboratory and research use only. The company characterizes its products by HPLC for purity and mass spectrometry for identity, screens for endotoxin, and publishes a per-batch Certificate of Analysis in a public COA library searchable by lot number.

All products supplied by Koi Peptides, including BPC-157, are intended strictly for laboratory and research use only. They are not for human or animal consumption, are not dietary supplements, and are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for therapeutic use. BPC-157 is prohibited under the WADA Prohibited List (S0). Nothing in this release constitutes medical advice.

Disclaimer: Koi Peptides supplies BPC-157 as a research reference material for laboratory use only, not for human or animal consumption. It is not a dietary supplement and is not FDA-approved. BPC-157 is WADA-prohibited (S0); its availability is not approval or fitness for human use. No reconstitution or dosing guidance is provided. This is not medical advice.