The AI That Reads the Market’s Mind: Market IQ Media Group Launches Eagle Eye

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets generate more chatter in an hour than any person could read in a week. The hard part was never finding the conversation — it was making sense of it fast enough to matter. Market IQ Media Group Incorporated (“MIQ”) is putting an AI engine on the problem.

Today MIQ launched Eagle Eye, a real-time investor signal-intelligence dashboard powered by an AI classifier that doesn’t just count what the market is talking about — it explains it. Eagle Eye is live now at eagle-eye.dev.

At the core of Eagle Eye is an AI Catalyst classifier that scans a live stream of social and financial-news activity, identifies the likely event driving a surge in attention, and pairs it with a sentiment read on the surrounding conversation. The result: instead of a raw feed of noise, users get a structured, machine-read picture of what’s moving and why.

“Anyone can show you a trending list. The hard problem is the ‘why,’” said a spokesperson for Market IQ Media Group. “That’s what the AI does here — it reads the catalyst and the sentiment so the user doesn’t have to dig for it. And we made it free, because tools this capable shouldn’t be reserved for the few.”

The Technology Behind Eagle Eye

AI Catalyst classifier. An AI engine reads incoming activity and flags the likely event behind each spike in attention.

Sentiment scorecard. Automated sentiment scoring reads whether the conversation around each name is leaning bullish, bearish, or split.

Most Talked About ranking. Live mention-volume ranking across social and news sources, updated continuously.

Live pricing, ratings and freshness. Real-time price and change, at-a-glance ratings, and a red-yellow-green news-freshness signal on every ticker.

Personal watchlists. Track the names you care about in a view built around your portfolio.

Eagle Eye is free to sign up and use today. MIQ may introduce a paid monthly plan as the platform grows — but every user who creates an account now keeps full access at no cost, permanently. Try it at eagle-eye.dev.

Contact

Market IQ Media Group Incorporated

Info@marketiqmedia.com

604-265-2873

DISCLAIMER

This announcement is a corporate product release issued by Market IQ Media Group Incorporated (“MIQ”) regarding its own software product, Eagle Eye. It is not investment advice and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any security. Eagle Eye is an informational tool that aggregates publicly available social media and news data; it does not provide investment, financial, tax, or legal advice, and its outputs — including mention rankings, sentiment scores, ratings, and catalyst classifications — are generated by automated systems and may contain errors or omissions. Mention volume and sentiment data reflect online discussion and are not indicators of the merit, value, or future performance of any security. Users should not rely on Eagle Eye as the sole basis for any investment decision and should conduct their own due diligence and consult a licensed financial professional before making any investment. This release does not promote, endorse, or recommend any individual stock or security. Any future changes to pricing or access are at MIQ’s sole discretion. MIQ makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the information provided through Eagle Eye and disclaims all liability for any use of the platform.