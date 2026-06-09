Businesses Race to Hire Claude Code Specialists As Demand Surges 938%

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for Claude Code specialists has surged 938% on Fiverr over the last six months, with businesses seeking freelancers who can use the AI coding tool to automate their workflows, build AI agents, and ship products faster, according to new data released today by Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR).

The 2026 edition of Fiverr's Business Trends Index — drawn from millions of searches across the platform from November 2025 to April 2026 — reveals the fastest-growing services shaping how businesses operate and how AI is changing the way we work.

Desire for AI tools like voice agents and vibe coding is a priority for businesses

Claude Code can execute multi-step coding tasks end-to-end without constant human input — writing, testing, and deploying autonomously rather than simply suggesting code for a developer to review. The learning curve is steep enough that hiring a specialist makes more sense than training up existing staff, and the demand for those freelancers is showing up across related tools that can search the web, update documents, or assist with productivity in business or everyday tasks: searches for n8n AI automation, which connects apps and AI models into automated workflows, increased (+125%), along with vibe coding (+61%), and AI voice agents (+49%).

“Freelancers are bridging the gap between businesses that experiment with AI and those that are meaningfully adopting it,” said Elliott Johnson, founder of EKB Labs and an AI consultant on Fiverr . “Anyone can spin up a prototype now, but there's a massive gap between that and something that actually holds up. Most businesses are finding out the hard way that closing that gap takes real expertise.”

Content creation, not technical infrastructure, is leading AI adoption

While AI is most commonly associated with backend efficiency, data analysis, and software development, Fiverr's data shows that businesses are currently adopting AI fastest on the front end in content production and customer-facing workflows. Demand for AI-related services is growing most in Video & Animation (+278%), outpacing growth in Programming & Tech (+94%), Digital Marketing (+62%), and Data (+3%) by a significant margin. The pattern suggests that for most businesses, the most immediate and tangible application of AI is not in backend systems, but in what their customers actually see.

"Businesses are facing an urgency to adopt AI, and our data shows that urgency is translating directly into demand for specialized talent," said Jinjin Qian, Chief Business Officer of Fiverr. "Tools like Claude Code have raised the ceiling on what any business can build, but most don't have the expertise in-house to get there. That's the gap freelancers are filling, and we're seeing it accelerate across every part of how businesses operate, from marketing to sales to operations."

Small and medium-sized businesses are increasingly turning to freelancers for help creating AI-generated videos and social media marketing content

The same appetite for AI-powered efficiency that's driving demand for developers and automation specialists is now reshaping how businesses approach content, social media, and customer engagement. Rises in searches for AI UGC video ads (+265%) and AI video ads (+63%) were matched with parallel demand for human editing talent, including video editing (+36%) and short-form video editing (+27%).

YouTube and Instagram outpace TikTok

When it comes to social media content creation, YouTube-related services show the strongest demand and growth. Searches for YouTube automation faceless channels (+239% in Digital Marketing and +230% in Video & Animation), YouTube thumbnails (+52%), and YouTube video promotion (+31%) continue to grow, signaling that success on the platform is increasingly about optimizing distribution and packaging, not just production.

Instagram continues to scale as a content engine (+147% in Digital Marketing; +149% in Graphics & Design; +57% for Reels editing), while TikTok grows at a slower pace (+26% in Digital Marketing; +17% in Video & Animation), suggesting that demand is currently scaling faster on platforms with more flexible content and monetization opportunities.

This analysis is based on global search data from Fiverr, comparing demand across two time periods: May-October 2025 and November 2025-April 2026. Trends were identified by analyzing percentage growth in search across multiple service categories, including Programming & Tech, Digital Marketing, Video & Animation, Graphics & Design, Data, and Writing & Translation.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to transform the way the world creates and works together. We’re shaping the future of work with the world’s leading open platform, seamlessly connecting top talent and cutting-edge technology with businesses around the globe. From expert freelancers in over 750 skilled categories to best-in-class GenAI models and agents, Fiverr provides the most advanced and comprehensive talent and tools for digital services—helping businesses get mission-critical projects done fast and cost-effectively.

From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, millions trust Fiverr for projects in software and AI development, digital marketing, finance, business consulting, video animation, music, architecture, and more.

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