LPL Welcomes Allegia Wealth Management

SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that Darren Colananni, CFP®, ChFC®, CIMA®, CPWA®, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platform, launching Allegia Wealth Management. Colananni reported serving approximately $230 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Centurion Wealth Management.

Based outside Washington, D.C., Allegia Wealth Management serves a diverse group of high-net-worth individuals navigating increasingly complex financial situations. Colananni describes his clients as “uniquely successful individuals and families,” reflecting the wide range of backgrounds and financial goals they bring to the firm.

Colananni’s approach is centered on building deep, meaningful relationships and helping clients understand the “why” behind their financial plans, not just their financial plan itself. He develops customized strategies to align with each client’s values, goals and long-term vision, while emphasizing a collaborative process that includes annual reviews and year-end tax planning meetings to go beyond traditional financial advising.

“My calling goes beyond managing assets — it’s about truly understanding what is important to each client and helping them make informed decisions with confidence,” Colananni said. “By digging deeper and focusing on their why behind each financial decision, we can build a plan that is meaningful for them and their family.”

The firm’s name, Allegia Wealth Management, carries personal significance for Colananni. Inspired by his daughters, Ali and Gia, and his grandmother, Alice, the name reflects both a commitment to family and a vision to build a lasting business that extends beyond his own career.

“This firm is about creating something bigger than myself — something that provides value to my clients, their children and grandchildren, and with the goal to last for generations,” he added.

Why Allegia Wealth Management Chose LPL

Colananni selected LPL for its scale, technology and forward-looking approach to supporting advisors and clients.

“As I evaluated my next chapter, it was important to align with a firm that is focused on the future,” Colananni said. “LPL’s continued investment in technology, combined with its holistic approach to supporting advisors, gives me the tools and flexibility to enhance the experience I deliver to clients.”

Marc Cohen, chief growth officer at LPL Financial, said, “We are pleased to welcome Darren to LPL. His commitment to understanding clients on a deeper level and delivering personalized, thoughtful guidance aligns with LPL’s purpose to support advisors with the capabilities they need to grow and serve their clients effectively.”

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com/.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC. Allegia Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com



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