Press Release Biocartis NV: Biocartis Announces Agreement with City of Hope to Explore Development of Rapid Gene Signature Test for Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

PRESS RELEASE, 06/09/2026, 08:00 CDT

Biocartis Announces Agreement with City of Hope to Explore Development of Rapid Gene Signature Test for Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

Itasca, IL, US, 09 June 2026 – Today, Biocartis announced that the company has entered into an agreement with City of Hope to explore the development of a rapid, blood-based, sample-to-answer gene signature test for early detection of pancreatic cancer. Under the agreement, Biocartis has secured an option to license key patents and related know-how from City of Hope1 to accelerate test development on the Idylla™ Platform. The test is investigational and not yet available for diagnostic use.

“We are excited to collaborate with Dr. Goel and City of Hope as we begin applying Idylla™ technology for early detection of pancreatic cancer,” said Dr. W. Michael Korn, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at Biocartis.”There is a tremendous clinical need to detect pancreatic cancer at earlier stages when the chance of cure is significantly higher than at later stages, where treatment options are limited. With this collaboration, we will work towards a rapid and sensitive early detection test that will particularly benefit patients with increased risk of the disease.”

“City of Hope has spent years building and validating a microRNA-based liquid biopsy signature across multiple international patient cohorts, and the data consistently show the platform can detect what current FDA-approved noninvasive tests miss," said Ajay Goel, PhD, AGAF, Professor and Chair of the Department of Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics at City of Hope.

----- END -----

More information:

Biocartis NV. Generaal De Wittelaan 11B, 2800 Mechelen, Belgium

Biocartis US Inc. 2 Pierce Place, Suite 1510, Itasca, IL 60143, US

www.biocartis.com | info@biocartis.com

About Biocartis

Biocartis is committed to helping cancer patients worldwide access the right treatment faster. With our proprietary Idylla™ Platform, we deliver in-house molecular biomarker results in only 3 hours, enabling healthcare professionals to make timely, informed decisions that guide personalized therapy. Our expanding portfolio of diagnostic tests and research assays addresses key unmet clinical needs across multiple cancers, including lung, skin, thyroid, colorectal, endometrial, blood, brain, and breast cancer.

Learn more at www.biocartis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Disclaimers

Idylla™ Platform is CE-marked in Europe in compliance with EU IVD Regulation 2017/746, listed as a class II device in the US under establishment registration 3009972873, and registered in many other countries. Biocartis and Idylla™ and their respective logos are trademarks and registered trademarks of Biocartis NV in the US and other jurisdictions. © June 2026, Biocartis NV. All rights reserved.

1 Under the terms of the option agreement, City of Hope is entitled to an option fee payment.