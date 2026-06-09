Acronis Announces New #TeamUp Partnership in Canada with the BC Lions Supported by Sunco

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced a new #TeamUp partnership in Canada with the BC Lions, one of the Canadian Football League’s most recognized organizations, and Sunco Communication and Installation, a Canada-based IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) and systems integrator.

As its Official Cybersecurity Partner, Acronis will deliver natively integrated cybersecurity and data protection solutions to safeguard the BC Lions’ IT infrastructure, with Sunco serving as an Acronis Delivery Partner and #CyberFit Partner, supporting deployment and ongoing management. The collaboration strengthens the BC Lions’ digital resilience as the team competes in the Canadian Football League season.





“We are excited to expand our #TeamUp presence in Canada with the BC Lions and Sunco,” said Pat Hurley, RVP Americas at Acronis. “Professional sports organizations depend on secure and reliable IT systems every day to support operations and business continuity. Together with Sunco, we are delivering natively integrated cyber protection solutions that help reduce risk and strengthen operational resilience for the BC Lions.”

Founded in 1954, the BC Lions are one of the Canadian Football League’s most successful franchises, winning six Grey Cup championships and building a proud legacy across Canadian professional football. Based in Vancouver, the club continues to play an important role in the community through its long-standing commitment to fans, partners, and grassroots initiatives across British Columbia.

“This partnership with Acronis and Sunco strengthens our IT foundation at an important moment for the organization,” said Duane Vienneau, President at the BC Lions. “With Acronis’ technology and Sunco’s expertise, we are reinforcing our infrastructure to support both our ambitions on the field and our day-to-day business operations.”

Sunco is a Canadian systems integrator and IT MSP with more than 25 years of experience supporting organizations across Canada. Sunco delivers integrated telecom, networking, cloud, and managed IT solutions designed to help businesses operate securely and efficiently.

“We are proud to support the BC Lions through this collaboration with Acronis,” said Sean Schoenberger, President at Sunco. “By combining Acronis’ natively integrated cyber protection platform with Sunco’s managed IT and communications expertise, we are delivering a secure and resilient environment that supports the operational needs of a professional sports organization.”

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams.

To learn more about Acronis’ #TeamUp Program, please visit: https://www.acronis.com/en/msp-sports/

About Sunco

Sunco helps businesses thrive by making communication easier as Canada’s trusted systems integrator. With more than 25 years of experience supporting organizations of all sizes, Sunco helps clients navigate complex communication challenges and get more from their telecom and IT environments.

From resolving day-to-day communication issues to implementing fully managed, customized security, networking and cloud solutions that can scale as businesses grow, Sunco delivers high quality, integrated business communications solutions with the employee level commitment and collaborative approach every client relationship deserves. Visit www.sunco.ca.

About the BC Lions

The BC Lions are Vancouver’s most successful professional sports organization with six Grey Cup titles: 1964, 1985, 1994, 2000, 2006 and 2011. Drawing on pride, decades of tradition, passion and a spirit of excellence, the BC Lions Football Club seeks to touch the lives of our community in a positive way and is dedicated to serving partners, sponsors and fans.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Acronis Press Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Senior Global Communications Manager

Julia.Carfagno@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a37f45a0-af9f-44cd-b7dc-c7f6a8bdd16f