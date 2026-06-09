Wreaths Across America and JIMMY Movie Announce Partnership in Honor of a Shared Legacy of Service

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine) June 9, 2026 — Wreaths Across America (WAA), the nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring and remembering fallen heroes through the placement of veterans’ wreaths at participating cemeteries across the country, today announced a partnership with Burns & Co. Entertainment in support of JIMMY, the highly anticipated feature film based on the life of beloved Hollywood legend and World War II hero Jimmy Stewart. The trailer, which recently debuted in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Stewart's hometown, was celebrated by the film star KJ Apa and Jimmy’s daughter and Executive Producer, Kelly Stewart-Harcourt.

The partnership reflects a natural alignment with this year’s WAA theme, “Remember Me,” which highlights the individual lives behind America's military service as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary. Jimmy Stewart, who chose military service over the height of his Hollywood fame, embodied the values of duty, sacrifice, and love of country that define Wreaths Across America's work to honor those who served. The film, opening nationwide on November 6, 2026, tells that untold story and WAA is proud to help bring it to audiences across the country.

“Jimmy Stewart lived the values we work every day to honor, and he served when he didn't have to,” says Karen Worcestor, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America. “Jimmy never forgot where he came from or what his country meant to him, and I hope this gives a new generation the chance to meet the man behind the legend. We are proud to stand behind this film and help make sure veterans, military families, and all Americans have the chance to see it.”

Wreaths Across America has established a dedicated JIMMY sponsorship page, directing $5 of every $17 wreath sponsorship to support the film’s Give Back campaign, which provides donated movie tickets to active-duty military, veterans, and their families through Vet Tix, a veteran-led non-profit. The organizations will also explore additional collaboration, including cast and crew appearances on Wreaths Across America Radio in advance of the film's release.

“Wreaths Across America remembers the men and women who have served our nation, every year, at our cemeteries around the world,” said Aaron Burns, director of JIMMY and founder of Burns & Co. “The team at JIMMY is honored to support and partner with Wreaths Across America to recognize all those who have served our nation, to include Jimmy Stewart, whose story, as he said himself, like so many others of the Greatest Generation, is of an ordinary man who lives in service to others and with faith to achieve a wonderful life.”

The all-star cast led by KJ Apa as Stewart, also includes Kara Killmer as Lady Julia; Neal McDonough as Stewart’s father, Alexander; Max Casella as Frank Capra; Jason Alexander as Louis B. Mayer; Christopher McDonald as Lionel Barrymore; Sarah Drew as Hedda Hopper; Rob Riggle as Colonel Terrill; Julian Works as Second Lieutenant Martinez; Jemma Donovan as Ginger Rogers and Jen Lilley as Gloria Stewart. Aaron Burns directed the movie from a script by Justin Strawhand. The film is produced by David Cook, Angela Galgani Sullivan, Jack McClintock and John Norton.

JIMMY opens nationwide through Fathom Entertainment on November 6, 2026. Tickets will be available this September. Sponsorships can be made at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/Jimmy.

To learn more, visit jimmythemovie.com or follow @jimmystewartmovie on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, and @jimmymovie2026 on X.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/Jimmy.

About Burns & Co. Entertainment Burns & Co.

Entertainment tells timeless stories that uplift, entertain, and inspire audiences worldwide. In addition to JIMMY, Burns & Co. is in pre-production on THE MYTHMAKERS, its first animated feature based on the best-selling graphic novel about legendary storytellers C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien.