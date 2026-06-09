Action Target Launches SmartRange AXIS Connect™ Partner Program, Delivering Seamless POS-to-Range Integration for Modern Shooting Facilities

PROVO, Utah, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The longstanding gap between the retail counter and the shooting range has closed. Action Target, Inc., the global leader in modern shooting range solutions, today officially launched the SmartRange AXIS Connect™ Partner Program. This verified network of point-of-sale (POS) providers integrates directly with SmartRange AXIS™, Action Target’s advanced IoT range management platform, allowing operators to run their entire facility from one streamlined system.

For years, range operators have juggled separate systems: one for lane assignments and target control, another for POS transactions. This disconnect created manual workarounds, longer wait times, errors, and lost revenue opportunities. SmartRange AXIS Connect™ eliminates that friction. Staff assign lanes and sessions directly from their existing POS at check-in. By the time shooters reach their stall, their details appear on the lane screen, the target retriever is positioned, and the session is live, resulting in faster throughput, fewer errors, and a superior experience for both staff and customers.

While in the shooting stall, customers can easily purchase additional lane time, paper targets, ammunition, gun rentals, or concessions via the intuitive screen without leaving their position or unattended gear. Orders route seamlessly through the connected POS and staff get real-time notifications for fulfillment. All customer data, payments, transaction records, and inventory management stay securely within the operator’s preferred POS platform, driving incremental sales while maintaining compliance and control.

“Lane management and point-of-sale have long operated in silos, creating unnecessary friction for operators and customers alike,” said Kevin Tomaszewski, Co-President and COO, Action Target. “SRA Connect unites them. Operators get a cleaner workflow, and shooters get a better experience without having to leave their lane. When purchasing is this convenient, customers engage more and that benefits everyone.”

The SmartRange AXIS Connect™ Partner Program launches with six verified partners: BizzFlo, Celerant, Coreware, DefenderPOS, Flowstate, and OtterText. Three are already live, with the remaining on track for full interoperability soon. Built on an open API, the program invites additional POS vendors and integrators serving the shooting range market to join.

BECOME A PARTNER: Interested in joining the SRA Connect™ Partner Program? Visit ActionTarget.com to learn more and start the conversation.

About Action Target Action Target, Inc. is the leading global expert on modern shooting ranges, partnering with commercial, law enforcement, military, and institutional clients worldwide to design, build, and support world-class range environments. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Provo, Utah, Action Target delivers complete range solutions—including ballistic systems, target retrieval, and intelligent range management technology—backed by decades of innovation and proven field expertise. Learn more at ActionTarget.com.

Media Contact

Nick Stewart Marketing

Communications Manager

Action Target, Inc.

nstewart@actiontarget.com | 801-396-1251

ActionTarget.com