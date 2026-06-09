Tiger Data Launches Ghost, a Purpose-Built Database Service for the Agentic Era

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiger Data , the team behind TimescaleDB and over a decade of Postgres engineering serving thousands of customers worldwide, today announced the general availability of Ghost , a database service designed and built specifically for AI agents.

Ghost addresses a gap that has become one of the most pressing infrastructure problems in AI: developers need databases built for collaborating with agents, not retrofitted from tools designed only for humans.

“As teams run coding agents, research agents, and workflow agents at scale, they are discovering that the infrastructure underneath them wasn't designed for the way agents actually work,” said Ajay Kulkarni, co-founder and CEO of Tiger Data. “Ghost is built specifically for that environment, providing limitless terrain for agents to experiment without putting production at risk.”

Ghost: The Database Service Built for Developers and their Agents

Agents experiment constantly and need isolation to do it safely. When an agent fails, the blast radius should be one database, not a shared environment that other agents and humans depend on. Ghost provides unlimited Postgres databases with fast forking, access through the Ghost CLI or MCP server, and databases ranging from ephemeral to dedicated always-on instances.

Ghost also makes a new kind of experimentation economically viable. Spinning up dozens of isolated Postgres databases, one per task, per agent, per hypothesis, has historically been cost-prohibitive enough – or out of the bounds of common free tier limits – that teams reused a handful of shared environments instead. Ghost's per-query pricing model makes individual databases cheap enough to treat as disposable, unlocking trial-and-error workflows at a scale that was previously impractical.

Key features of Ghost:

Free tier with 100 compute hours/month and 1TB storage, hundreds of DBs and forks

Native compatibility with any MCP-enabled agent harness, including Claude Code, Cursor, Windsurf, Codex, Gemini CLI, and VS Code.

Robust dedicated tier when users are ready to graduate to production, starting at $10/month, built on the most performant Postgres, TimescaleDB.



“I don't use Ghost. My Claude Code agent does,” said Jacky Liang, Developer Relations Lead of OpenRouter. “If you asked my CC sessions how they feel about Ghost, it's that it's the easiest and most agentive-native database they've ever used. The CLI/MCP-only experience is genius.”

Ghost is built by the Tiger Data team, the creators of TimescaleDB, the leading open-source time-series database built on Postgres. Ghost is built on the same foundation. Postgres offers one query language, one operational model, and a thriving extension ecosystem — the same infrastructure teams already know how to run.

Ghost is available today, with a free tier of 100 compute hours per month and 1TB of storage, and hard spending caps on paid tiers. Documentation, deployment guides, and quickstarts are available at tigerdata.com .

About Tiger Data

Tiger Data, the creators of TimescaleDB, develops the open-source time-series database built on PostgreSQL and operates Tiger Cloud, a managed database platform for time-series, analytics, and AI workloads. Ghost extends Tiger Data's Postgres platform to address the infrastructure needs of AI agents and the teams working with them. Learn more at tigerdata.com.

Media Contact:

Erica Anderson

Offleash PR for Tiger Data

tigerdata@offleashpr.com