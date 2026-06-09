BambooHR Launches Time & Attendance With Shift Scheduling

DRAPER, Utah, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BambooHR®, the leading people intelligence platform for HR, payroll, and benefits, today announced BambooHR Time & Attendance — the evolution of BambooHR Time Tracking into a Time & Attendance solution. At the center of this launch is shift scheduling, giving managers the tools to plan how hours will be worked, by whom, and where, connecting that planning directly to time tracking and attendance in a single platform.

As growing organizations look to reduce payroll errors, improve labor visibility, and simplify workforce operations, many are moving away from disconnected scheduling, attendance, and payroll systems in favor of unified workforce management platforms.

Introducing Shift Scheduling

Employee scheduling software is increasingly important for organizations managing hourly employees, distributed teams, and deskless workforces. Industries including healthcare, retail, manufacturing, food service, transportation, and construction rely on workforce scheduling and attendance tools to improve labor planning, maintain compliance, reduce overtime costs, and ensure adequate staffing coverage.

BambooHR Shift Scheduling helps managers:

Create and adjust schedules with time-off visibility built in

Reduce overtime risk and minimize staffing gaps

Identify labor conflicts before they impact operations

Manage planned and worked hours in the same platform

Give employees direct visibility into their schedules on web and mobile





Shift Scheduling connects directly to time tracking, and time tracking data syncs with payroll workflows — giving organizations a connected path from planned hours to processed pay, without requiring separate systems at each step.

The expanded BambooHR Time & Attendance platform includes:

Employee shift scheduling

Mobile, web, physical time clocks, and kiosk-based employee clock-in options

Employee timesheets

Project tracking

Geolocation

Meal & rest break tracking

Shift differentials

Overtime calculations

Automated approval workflows

Automatic payroll sync





“Too many workforce management solutions create extra administrative work and fragmented employee experiences,” said Brian Crofts, Chief Product Officer at BambooHR. “By bringing scheduling, attendance, and payroll workflows together in BambooHR, we’re helping organizations simplify operations while improving visibility across the workforce.”

Unlike standalone employee scheduling software or separate time clock systems, BambooHR Time & Attendance combines workforce scheduling, attendance tracking, employee time clocks, payroll readiness, and employee records in one integrated HR platform. This unified approach helps organizations reduce administrative overhead, improve data accuracy, and eliminate duplicate work across systems.

BambooHR® Time & Attendance with Scheduling capabilities is available now, with additional capabilities rolling out through the remainder of 2026 as part of the BambooHR Time & Attendance add-on.

To learn more about BambooHR Time & Attendance, visit https://www.bamboohr.com/platform/time-and-attendance/ .

About BambooHR

BambooHR is a People Intelligence Platform that helps small and mid-sized businesses bring clarity to their workforce and take action with confidence. As AI reshapes roles, workflows, and skill requirements, BambooHR enables organizations to understand what matters most and what to do next by unifying their people data into a complete, connected view. The platform brings together core HR, payroll, benefits administration, and talent management with embedded AI, insights, and workflows to simplify people operations and improve decision-making. With more than 30,000 customers in over 190 countries and over 3 million employee records, BambooHR helps leaders align their people, drive growth, increase efficiency, and stay compliant.