From Maintenance-Minded Americans to DIY France: Angi’s First International Homeowners Study Reveals How Homeowners Around the World Live and Care for Their Homes

DENVER, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans are among the world’s most proactive homeowners. Germany embraces cottagecore-inspired decor, while the Netherlands stands out for solar-powered homes and sustainable living. Though homeowner habits vary across countries, people share a common goal: creating homes that fit their lives. To better understand those differences and similarities, Angi (formerly Angie’s List) (NASDAQ: ANGI), a leading digital home services marketplace, today released findings from its first International Homeowners Study .

Commissioned by Angi and its international family of home services marketplaces, the study surveyed nearly 5,000 homeowners across 10 countries, the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, South Korea, Japan and Brazil, uncovering notable similarities and differences in everything from home maintenance habits and renovation priorities to household rituals, design preferences and what people consider the “heart of the home.”

“Homeownership isn’t one-size-fits-all,” said Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angi. “This study shows that while homeowner habits vary widely around the world, the motivations behind them are often surprisingly similar. No matter the country, people are ultimately trying to create homes that feel functional, personal and supportive of the way they live.”

Americans Take a Particularly Hands-On Approach to Homeownership

While homeowner habits vary, Americans stand out for taking an especially proactive approach to maintaining and improving their homes.

72% of Americans renovate to maintain their home’s condition, tied with Germany for the highest rate.

49% take a proactive approach to home maintenance, placing the U.S. among the more hands-on countries.

72% say they couldn’t live without a utility or laundry room, while 68% prioritize a garage.

53% say home is “for living, not impressing others.”

When a home no longer fits, 37% of Americans say they would simply “stay and make do” rather than move.

37% mostly hire a skilled pro for maintenance and repairs.





The Spaces Countries Value — And the Styles They Love

Across nearly all countries, homeowners describe their home as a personal sanctuary. Germany leads at 73%, followed by South Korea (70%) and the U.K., U.S., Australia and the Netherlands (66% each).

The living room emerged as the heart of the home across every country, leading in South Korea and the Netherlands (76% each), the U.K. (66%), Germany (60%), Japan (54%) and the U.S. (48%).

Outdoor space is viewed as the most essential space in a home for half of the countries specifically in Germany (83%), the UK (78%), Australia (76%), France (75%), The Netherlands and the U.S. (both 72%).

When it comes to design, homeowners across countries are gravitating toward “light and natural” aesthetics, warm woods, soft neutrals and clean lines, led by South Korea (32%), the Netherlands (28%) and France (27%).

Germany stands apart in another way: nearly one-third of homeowners (32%) favor a cozy, cottagecore or rustic aesthetic, the highest rate across countries and more than double the share who prefer modern or minimalist design (15%).





How Home Habits Differ Around the World

The study also revealed meaningful cultural differences in how homeowners care for and live in their homes:

France is the DIY capital of the study, with 65% of homeowners handling most repairs themselves — the highest rate among the surveyed countries.

Japan and Canada are the strictest “shoes-off” households, with 69% enforcing no-shoes rules, nearly double the U.S. rate (37%)

The Netherlands leads in home sustainability, with 54% of homeowners already having solar panels, which is more than three times the U.S. rate (15%)

When a home no longer fits: 77% of Germans and 62% of Brazilians would renovate rather than move. 45% of South Korean and 41% of British homeowners would rather relocate. Japan (69%), Australia (40%) and the U.S. (37%) would stay and make do rather than move.







To explore the full findings from Angi’s International Homeowners Study, download the report here.

Angi International Homeowners Study Methodology

This report is based on an online survey of 4,492 homeowners across 10 countries, fielded between May 1 and May 19, 2026. Respondents were screened to confirm they owned their primary residence. All interviews were conducted online. Quotas on gender and age were used to ensure representative samples in each country.

About Angi Inc.

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service professionals grow their businesses. Founded in 1995, Angi connects homeowners with skilled local professionals — from plumbers and electricians to remodelers and landscapers — and provides tools for researching costs, planning projects and hiring with confidence. Homeowners have turned to Angi, and our vast network of skilled home pros, for help with more than 300 million projects.

Contact Information

Angi Corporate Communications

Jennifer Myers

(303) 963-8352