Wilson Blanchard Management Raises $213,250 for Associa Cares Canada at WB CondoCon 2026

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilson Blanchard Management, an Associa® Company, recently hosted its WB CondoCon 2026 event, raising $213,250 for Associa Cares Canada, Associa’s nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to families affected by natural and man-made disasters.

Held May 26 at Carmen’s Event Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, WB CondoCon brought together more than 280 board members, 71 vendor partners and 120 Wilson Blanchard Management team members for a day of education, networking and community impact.

The funds raised through the event can support up to 276 grants to Canadian families impacted by natural and man-made disasters. Associa Cares Canada provides humanitarian aid, often through financial grants, to families and communities in the aftermath of tragedies.

“Reflecting on WB CondoCon 2026, I want to sincerely thank all of the attendees - Board Members, vendor sponsors, and the WB team, all of whom are instrumental in making the event such a tremendous success,” said Jeff Lack, president of Wilson Blanchard Management and founding director of Associa Cares Canada, Board of Directors. “I am grateful to everyone who attended and helped bring this event to life in support of Associa Cares Canada, an organization that provides critical assistance, and I encourage anyone in need, or who wants to learn more, to reach out. I am proud to work with such a caring and dedicated team that goes the extra mile to make a meaningful difference for the communities we serve.”

WB CondoCon 2026 featured educational sessions tailored to its client board of directors, a vendor tradeshow connecting board members with Wilson Blanchard Preferred Partners and recommended vendors, and a chance to meet with condominium managers and the company’s leadership team. Educational session topics included aging condos restoration projects, fire code amendments and compliance, and conflict resolution strategies for condominium communities.

To learn more about Associa Cares Canada or request assistance, visit www.associacares.ca.

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About Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, assists families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Donations made by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at https://associacares.ca/. Since 2022, Associa Cares Canada has distributed nearly $300,000 to more than 200 families and communities in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939