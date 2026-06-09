Manifest Selects Adstra as Identity Intelligence Partner, Reinforcing Commitment to Client Control and Audience-First Growth

CHICAGO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manifest today announced a strategic partnership with Adstra, a leading provider of identity solutions and audience intelligence solutions. This partnership strengthens Manifest's ability to help brands create more connected customer experiences through persistent audience identity, enabling more personalized content, media, and customer engagement across increasingly complex consumer journeys.

The announcement comes as identity infrastructure has become increasingly important to today’s marketing strategies amid continued consolidation across the marketing ecosystem. As brands navigate fragmented customer journeys and growing demands for personalization, measurement, and performance, Manifest is investing in an independent approach to identity that gives clients greater transparency, flexibility, and control over how audience intelligence is built, activated, and harnessed to drive growth.

No longer simply a media capability, identity is the foundation that connects audience intelligence, content, media, and customer experience. As consumer journeys become increasingly fragmented and non-linear, brands need a persistent understanding of audience identity to deliver relevant experiences, improve performance, and create more efficient paths to growth.

This philosophy is central to Manifest's Orchestrate approach, which sits at the intersection of data, media, and content to create connected audience experiences. By connecting these disciplines through a consistent understanding of audience identity, or Persistent ID, Manifest helps brands create more relevant experiences, activate audiences more effectively, and drive stronger business outcomes.

“Identity has long been one of the most valuable strategic assets in media, but it is now central to creating truly orchestrated and scaled brand experiences,” said Ross Shelleman, CEO of Manifest. "As the industry continues to consolidate around identity infrastructure, brands are rightly asking important questions about ownership, transparency, and control. We believe identity should empower brands, not lock them into a particular ecosystem. Our partnership with Adstra reflects our commitment to helping clients build audience strategies that are flexible, transparent, and designed for long-term growth."

Manifest selected Adstra based on its shared commitment to transparency, data neutrality, and client control.

As brands balance the need for scalable growth with increasingly personalized customer experiences, Adstra's proprietary identity capabilities enable Manifest to tailor audience strategies based on specific business objectives, rather than pushing for increased ad spends to drive performance. Through progressive audience profiling, flexible audience development, and visibility into Identity Connection Strength, brands can prioritize precision or scale depending on where they are in their growth journey. Adstra's neutral and interoperable approach to identity also aligns with Manifest's belief that audience intelligence should remain an asset owned by the brand, not the ecosystem in which it operates. As the identity landscape continues to consolidate, neutrality gives brands the flexibility to activate across channels, platforms, and partners without sacrificing control, transparency, or portability . Through its partnership with Adstra, Manifest helps clients build identity strategies designed to evolve alongside their business, rather than being tied to any single technology or activation environment.

Adstra's composable Identity Intelligence framework provides greater transparency into how audience identity is built, activated, and measured , aligning with Manifest's commitment to transparency across media investment, optimization, and performance measurement, ensuring clients maintain visibility into the assets that drive growth.

“Adstra was built on a simple belief: identity should be an asset brand's own, not a dependency they rent,” said Rick Erwin, CEO of Adstra. “From the beginning, our focus has been helping brands and their partners establish identity as a lasting foundation for customer understanding and growth. Manifest shares that conviction, and together we’re helping clients build durable audience intelligence that remains theirs as their needs evolve.”

About Manifest

Manifest is an independent, full-service agency built to solve the hardest part of the customer journey — the middle. Formed through the merger of Manifest and Aisle Rocket, the agency bridges the gap between brand and performance to help clients turn consideration into preference and drive results that ripple across the full funnel. With deep expertise in content strategy, brand journalism, creative, digital experience, and marketing technology, Manifest delivers integrated solutions that move consumers and markets. Clients include Whirlpool Corporation, Fiserv, CDW, and Primrose Schools.

About Adstra

Adstra is a leading provider of identity and data solutions for marketers, agencies, publishers, and technology platforms. Built on the Conexa Identity Network, Adstra’s composable, cloud-based solutions help organizations unify customer identities across offline and digital environments to enable privacy-first audience activation, measurement, and engagement at scale. Through Identity Intelligence and a commitment to transparency, Adstra helps clients connect fragmented data, improve targeting and personalization, and drive stronger marketing performance. Learn more at www.adstradata.com .