Carahsoft Named 2026 Global Distribution Partner of the Year by New Relic

RESTON, Va., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2026 Global Distribution Partner of the Year by New Relic, the Intelligent Observability company. The award recognizes Carahsoft’s strong performance, consistent growth and commitment to delivering exceptional service through its ability to build trusted relationships, execute consistently and support strategic initiatives.

“Carahsoft has played a critical role in expanding New Relic’s reach across the Public Sector by delivering consistent results and empowering our partners and customers with the tools they need to drive mission success,” said Shannon Batson, Director, Cloud Sales at New Relic. “Their ability to execute at scale, foster trusted relationships across the ecosystem and support strategic growth initiatives made them a clear choice for our Global Distribution Partner of the Year award.”

Carahsoft has served as a Public Sector distributor for New Relic since 2015, and has consistently driven growth and engagement for the company through coordinated sales and marketing initiatives. The team executed monthly call blitzes to drive pipeline growth and strengthen partner relationships, supported multiple targeted sales campaigns and provided ongoing visibility into Public Sector usage to ensure compliance. In addition, Carahsoft delivered sales enablement and on-site support to internal teams and partners, while executing seven marketing campaigns throughout the year to further accelerate adoption and awareness of New Relic solutions.

“This award reflects the goals our teams have achieved together in expanding New Relic’s footprint across the Public Sector,” said Tiffany Goddard, Program Executive for Customer Experience and Engagement Solutions at Carahsoft. “Our collaboration is rooted in a shared commitment to delivering innovative observability solutions that help agencies operate with greater efficiency and insight. Together with our reseller partners, we will continue to increase demand for New Relic’s platform and enable the Public Sector to improve reliability, security and service delivery.”

New Relic’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 673-3570 or NewRelic@carahsoft.com; or click here to explore New Relic’s solutions.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com