Neural Earth Launches Prometheus to Replace Legacy Risk Workflows Across P&C Insurance and Commercial Real Estate

MIAMI, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neural Earth today announced the launch of Prometheus, a decision intelligence platform that replaces fragmented, reactive property risk workflows with unified, real-time decision clarity. Built for property and casualty insurers, reinsurers, and real estate investors confronting persistent and escalating climate risk as well as accelerating capital market exposure. Prometheus transforms complex, disparate, and siloed earth data into business-critical decisions made in seconds, from the individual property to an entire national portfolio.

Insured losses from natural catastrophes now exceed $100 billion annually in the U.S., driven by wildfires, floods, hurricanes, and severe storms. The events that were anomalies are a persistent reality of today’s risk landscape. Insurance availability is shrinking with capital markets repricing overnight. Yet most organizations still operate on legacy workflows; spreadsheets, the never ending and growing list of point solutions, and the ensuing manual reconciliation across siloed systems. When risk shifts faster than decision cycles, the decision cycle requires assistance. Prometheus was forged to enable the decision when the stakes are highest. Functioning as a decision operating system, Prometheus unifies fragmented tools and siloed data, automates manual workflows, and augments human decision making. It finds relationships across satellite, aerial, sensor, infrastructure, policy, and portfolio data, resolving conflicts, and turning scattered signals into actionable insights. Through its proprietary assistant, GAIA, the platform enables nontechnical users to interrogate complex physical and financial asset data with the speed and confidence of a leading data scientist.

For P&C carriers, Prometheus enables underwriting insights at parcel precision, real-time portfolio concentration monitoring, and proactive risk management before a loss event escalates. For real estate investors, it means finding, and seeing portfolio fit and misfit across entire markets early before capital commits and value erodes. For both, it shifts from reactive sourcing to proactive discovery, from weeks of manual diligence to repeatable, scalable decision processes and workflows.

“Prometheus isn’t another tool layered into an already complex stack,” said Austin Childs, Co-founder and CEO of Neural Earth. “It’s a new operating system for how professionals make decisions when the stakes are existential. We’re not here to replace human judgment — we’re here to amplify it, give it clarity, and let it work at the speed markets now demand.”

Core Platform Capabilities

GAIA: Conversational AI interface that puts parcel-level geospatial intelligence in the hands of every underwriter and analyst

Asset Finder: Proactive property discovery matching your criteria across entire markets, including off-market opportunities

Parcel Intelligence: Access to comprehensive data layers covering every property — structure, ownership, exposure, and history — giving teams a complete picture at any scale

Concentration and Accumulation Modeling: Real-time portfolio exposure analysis and emerging risk identification

Catastrophe Modeling: Structure-level risk scoring for wildfire, flood, wind, and other climate perils



Prometheus integrates one of the industry’s most comprehensive data catalogs — satellite imagery, environmental sensors, proprietary datasets, and third-party models — and applies advanced AI to extract the intelligence buried inside. The result is clarity that no single source, and no manual process, can match.

Prometheus is available now for enterprise customers. Learn more at neuralearth.ai.

About Neural Earth

Neural Earth brings clarity to physical risk, enabling leaders to act with confidence and make resilient business-critical decisions. Prometheus is a decision intelligence platform that orchestrates and augments human intuition for insurance, real estate, and asset-focused organizations navigating persistent climate risk, accelerating capital markets, and rising regulatory demands. Founded in Miami, Neural Earth partners with leading insurance carriers, reinsurers, and real estate investors.

Media Contact

Marco Puebla, Head of Communications

Neural Earth

media@neuralearth.ai