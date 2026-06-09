Traliant to Give SHRM26 Attendees a First Look at What's Next for Compliance Training

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, the expert HR compliance partner that manages the human side of risk, today announced its onsite presence at SHRM26, taking place June 16–19 in Orlando, Florida. At the event, Traliant will showcase its vision for the future of compliance training: one that helps organizations move beyond completion toward workforce readiness, real proficiency, and reduced people-related risk.

For decades, compliance training programs have largely been evaluated by a single metric: completion. Organizations track who completed training, when they completed it, and whether they received credit. Yet despite significant investments in compliance programs, many organizations continue to face workplace misconduct, policy violations, employee relations challenges and other forms of people-related risk. Research shows only 23% of employees rate compliance training as excellent, while 43% say the training they receive is ineffective.

As HR leaders face increasing pressure to demonstrate the effectiveness of their compliance initiatives, many are beginning to ask a fundamental question: Is training completion the same as training effectiveness?

"Completion tells you who finished the training. It doesn't tell you who understood it, retained it, or is prepared to act when it matters most," said Casey Heck, Chief People Officer at Traliant. "That's the challenge HR leaders are trying to solve and exactly where the industry needs to go next."

At Booth #3847, Traliant will preview an upcoming company announcement planned for later this summer—one designed to help organizations move beyond traditional training completion metrics and toward a more meaningful measure of workforce readiness and risk reduction. While details remain under wraps, the initiative represents the next chapter in Traliant's mission to help organizations rethink how compliance effectiveness is measured, reinforced and sustained over time.

"We believe the compliance industry has spent too much time measuring participation and not enough time measuring impact," said Evan Kramer, CEO of Traliant. "Organizations don't invest in training because they want employees to complete a course. They invest because they want employees to make better decisions, reduce risk, and create stronger workplace cultures. The future of compliance training isn't about checking a box—it's about helping organizations build confidence that their people are prepared when it matters most. This summer, we'll share more about our vision for where the industry is headed next, and SHRM attendees will be among the first to see it."

At SHRM26, attendees will experience how Traliant is helping organizations rethink workplace learning through:

Entertainment-quality learning experiences designed to improve engagement and retention

Continuous learning and reinforcement strategies that extend beyond a single training event

Competency-based learning experiences focused on workforce readiness

Modern analytics and insights designed to help organizations better understand learning effectiveness

Flexible, right-sized compliance solutions that help reduce people-related risk while maintaining compliance



Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #3847 to experience Traliant's latest innovations, connect with industry experts, and get an exclusive preview of what Traliant believes is the future of compliance training. Visitors to Booth #3847 can also participate in several interactive experiences throughout the event, including:

AI-powered video experiences

Interactive photo booth activations

Live product demonstrations and exclusive previews

Giveaways and raffles, including a $500 travel gift card and Instax Mini camera

Additionally, Michael Johnson, founder of Clear Law Institute and current Traliant Board Advisor, will lead two SHRM26 sessions exploring deception detection and persuasion in the age of AI. These sessions will help HR professionals navigate emerging workforce communication, investigation, and risk challenges in an increasingly AI-enabled world.

At SHRM26, Traliant will showcase how organizations can rethink compliance through continuous learning, competency development and behavior reinforcement, helping employees build the confidence and practical skills needed to navigate real-world workplace situations while reducing risk over time. For more information about Traliant's presence at SHRM26, visit traliant.com.

About Traliant

Traliant is the expert HR compliance partner that helps organizations reduce people-related risk through engaging learning experiences, legal expertise, and always-on support. Trusted by more than 14,000 organizations worldwide, Traliant combines entertainment-quality content, compliance expertise, and flexible, right-sized solutions to help organizations build workforce readiness, reinforce better employee behavior, and maintain HR compliance.

Its solutions include award-winning compliance training, microlearning, policy and handbook services, analytics, and continuous learning experiences designed to help organizations move beyond compliance completion and toward meaningful learning outcomes.

Backed by PSG and recognized on Inc.'s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years, Traliant continues to shape the future of compliance training and workforce readiness.

Media Contact

Reagan Bennett

Traliant@v2comms.com