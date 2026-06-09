Gieni AI Brings Autonomous Business Execution to US Enterprises Through Microsoft Azure

ZURICH, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gieni AI , the company behind GieniABX (Autonomous Business Execution Intelligence), today shared an update to its system built on Microsoft Azure that executes complete business workflows autonomously and delivers finished outcomes, with humans retaining final approval at every critical step.

For U.S. small, medium, and enterprise businesses navigating an increasingly competitive landscape, GieniABX represents a fundamental shift in how work gets done. GieniABX takes operational ownership of tasks from the moment intent is defined, moving through execution, and delivering a completed result. Key benefits of the updated platform include:

Designed for Professional and Organizational Work. Users define the outcome. GieniABX takes full responsibility for execution, eliminating the need to manage tools, workflows, or handoffs.

Users define the outcome. GieniABX takes full responsibility for execution, eliminating the need to manage tools, workflows, or handoffs. Enterprise-Grade Execution at Scale. GieniABX executes autonomously, which means governance is not an add-on but a foundational architecture, ensuring every action is logged, audited, and subject to human approval at the moment it matters most. Built entirely on Microsoft Azure, GieniABX integrates with Microsoft Foundry, Entra, Microsoft 365, Teams, and Copilot Studio, with configurable approvals, full auditability, and compliance controls built in.

GieniABX executes autonomously, which means governance is not an add-on but a foundational architecture, ensuring every action is logged, audited, and subject to human approval at the moment it matters most. Built entirely on Microsoft Azure, GieniABX integrates with Microsoft Foundry, Entra, Microsoft 365, Teams, and Copilot Studio, with configurable approvals, full auditability, and compliance controls built in. A New Execution Model for the Outcome Era. GieniABX shifts AI from assistant to executor, taking operational ownership of complete workflows and freeing professionals to focus entirely on decisions, not the work of executing them.



“The evolution of enterprise AI has moved quickly. It started by answering questions. Then it coordinated tasks as an agent. Now it executes complete workflows end to end, taking operational responsibility from intent to result, with human oversight at the critical moments that matter,” said Timur Göreci, COO and CRO at Gieni AI. “No technical setup, no coding capabilities, just autonomous business execution in practice. That is what GieniABX delivers for companies ready to shift their teams from executing work to leading it. That progression is autonomous business execution in practice, and it is what GieniABX delivers."

“What Orderfox has built represents a significant advancement in autonomous execution that empowers humans to achieve more,” said Andrew Reid, Commercial Partner Lead, Microsoft Switzerland. “GieniABX combines operational autonomy with enterprise-grade security and governance — making execution at scale both possible and trustworthy.”

"What used to take our team days of coordination and data gathering now gets delivered as a finished output in minutes. GieniABX doesn't surface information and leave our team to figure out what to do with it. It completes the work. That is a fundamentally different experience than any AI tool or agent we have used before," said Enrico Jakob, Co-Founder at Alphabet Partners.

The shift from AI assistance to AI execution is no longer a roadmap item. It is here. GieniABX is live on the Microsoft Marketplace and as a stand alone software product, built on Microsoft Azure. The company is ready to take operational responsibility for the workflows U.S. enterprises can no longer afford to execute manually. Learn more at gieniabx.com .

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GieniABX?

GieniABX is an Autonomous Business Execution platform. It executes complete business tasks end-to-end; pulling its own data, connecting its own tools, and delivering finished results for human approval. GieniABX does not assist work. It takes responsibility for completing it — from intent to execution to delivered result.



What is Autonomous Business Execution?

GieniABX creates a new category within the AI ecosystem. We are not entering an existing market. The positioning framework is built around three generations of AI, where GieniABX is Gen 3: Gen 1 : Answer Machines. Respond to questions. The user still does all the work. (e.g. ChatGPT, search engines) Gen 2: Agents & Copilots. Suggests next steps and drafts. The user still orchestrates and executes. (e.g. Microsoft Copilot, Salesforce Agentforce) Gen 3: Executors (ABX). Executes the entire task. Delivers finished results. The user approves.



How can enterprises use GieniABX?

GieniABX is purpose-built for professionals that can't afford to trade governance for speed. Unlike tools that generate recommendations or require manual orchestration, GieniABX autonomously executes work end-to-end and then delivers finished results for human review. Here's what enterprise control looks like inside GieniABX: Custom Approval Chains Dedicated Infrastructure Single Sign-On (SSO) SLA-Backed Support Full Audit Trail and Ownership Tracking



Which teams benefit most from GieniABX?

GieniABX is built for teams that are accountable for outcomes but stretched thin on execution capacity. The platform delivers the most immediate value to three core profiles: SMB to Mid-Market Revenue Leaders Founder-Led Growth Companies Mid-Market Performance Leaders



About GieniABX

GieniABX is the world’s first Autonomous Business Execution platform. Developed by Orderfox Schweiz AG (Zurich, Switzerland), GieniABX executes complete business tasks end-to-end — from research and analysis to coordinated action and delivered results — with humans providing final approval. Built on Microsoft Azure with enterprise-grade governance, GieniABX closes the execution gap between AI intelligence and business outcomes. The platform is available at gieniabx.com.

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