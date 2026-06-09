Navi Mocktails Launches a New Era of Elevated, Alcohol-Free Celebration with 4 Chef-Created Mocktail Flavors





TULSA, Okla., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, chef, author, and serial entrepreneur Emily Susman announces the launch of Navi Mocktails, a collection of premium, functional mocktail blends featuring protein, collagen, and L-theanine. After getting sober, Emily couldn’t find a non-alcoholic option that felt elevated enough to celebrate with, so she created one. With more than 25 years in the food and beverage industry, she brings her culinary expertise and deep understanding of flavor to a line designed to feel as intentional as it is enjoyable. The collection of take-anywhere sachets includes four bold, sophisticated flavors for those who want to celebrate beautifully, without alcohol.

Navi, derived from NA (non-alcoholic) and Vida (life in Spanish), represents a fresh take on modern drinking. Each blend is crafted with naturally sourced flavors and designed to mix seamlessly with sparkling water or your favorite beverage, delivering a refined, bar-quality experience wherever your journey takes you. Thoughtfully formulated with clean ingredients and no added sugar, Navi offers a feel-good alternative that supports both lifestyle and wellness. Designed for ease without sacrificing elegance, the single-serve format makes it simple to enjoy a meaningful, elevated drink, wherever life takes you. The launch flavors include:

Razzle Dazzle - Raspberry and Orange

- Raspberry and Orange Mita-Mita - Coconut and Pineapple

- Coconut and Pineapple Spicy Mamasita - Spicy Citrus

- Spicy Citrus Garden Party - Cucumber, Lime, and Mint





Emily marked her fifth year of sobriety on February 3, 2026. Emily's decision to stop drinking helped her lose over 100lbs naturally, a transformation that inspired every ingredient, flavor, and intention behind Navi. “After navigating my own journey with alcohol, I wanted to create something intentional, something that made not drinking feel elevated, not like a compromise,” said Susman. “Navi is about redefining what it means to celebrate. You don’t need alcohol to feel included, sophisticated, or part of something meaningful. These blends are designed to make every moment feel special, without sacrificing how you feel or how it tastes. I’m incredibly proud to bring Navi to my community, my friends, and anyone who wants a beautiful, alcohol-free experience. Welcome to the Navi life, where every sip is a toast to health, happiness, and healing.”

For more information, please visit navimocktails.com @navimocktails

Photo Credit: Navi Mocktails

Navi Mocktails FAQS:

Contains: L-Theanine, 4g Protein, and Collagen

Sugar-free, 15 calories

Retails on Navimocktails.com

Price: $15.99/pack of 8 packets

8 packets per bundle (2 of each flavor)





About Navi Mocktails:

Navi Mocktails is a premium, alcohol-free mocktail collection made with functional ingredients such as; L-Theanine, Protein, and Collagen. The sugar-free line was created by chef, culinary creator, and cookbook author Emily Susman from her personal journey through sobriety and self-discovery. Created for those who want to celebrate without compromise, Navi delivers bold, naturally flavored blends designed to mix effortlessly with sparkling water, giving you an elevated, feel-good cocktail experience anytime, anywhere.

Press Contact:

ITN PR

Sabine Lavache

navimocktails@inspirethenow.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f44f503a-3b04-4062-bd75-1added4f57c4