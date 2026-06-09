SANS Cyber Workforce Academy Opens Applications for Expanded Maryland Program, Adding ICS/OT and AI Security Tracks

Bethesda, MD, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The skills gap is now the top cybersecurity workforce challenge, directly resulting in breaches within 27% of organizations, according to the SANS 2026 Cybersecurity Workforce Research Report.

From June 1, 2026, eligible Maryland residents can apply for the SANS Cyber Workforce Academy, now in its sixth program cycle since its launch in 2018. Supported by the Maryland Department of Labor through the EARN Maryland grant, the 2026-2027 program offers free training across three pathways: the existing core track, a new ICS/OT security track and a new AI security track for incumbent IT and cybersecurity professionals. Applications for all three tracks remain open through June 30, 2026.

"This investment reflects Maryland's understanding of what's at stake. The challenge across the industry is lack of clarity: which training, which credentials, which skills actually match what employers need. This program provides that path for a state that sits at the intersection of national security, critical infrastructure, and emerging technology. Get the training right, and you build a workforce that can actually defend it." Rob T. Lee, Chief AI Officer and Chief of Research, SANS Institute.

The program spans three tracks, each built for a different point of entry into the field.

The Core Cybersecurity Track serves unemployed individuals and career changers with limited prior cybersecurity work experience, continuing the existing Academy model that has placed more than 310 Marylanders into cybersecurity roles since the program launched in 2018.

The ICS/OT Security Track prepares career changers and incumbent workers for roles defending critical infrastructure. Prior cybersecurity experience is encouraged; relevant technical or industrial background is required.

The AI Security Track is designed for incumbent IT and cybersecurity professionals building competency in AI-focused security roles.

SANS Cyber Academies program data shows 87% of graduates across its programs land a cybersecurity role within 12 months of completion. Tim Nordvedt is one of them. Working two full-time jobs in his late 30s with no cybersecurity background, he enrolled in the Academy looking for a different path. The technical training was only part of it: interview prep, networking support, and career coaching rounded out his preparation. Today he serves as Director of North American Solutions Architects in cybersecurity.

All training is delivered virtually to support statewide participation, including working adults, veterans, military spouses, individuals from under-resourced communities, and those with caregiving responsibilities. The program runs from summer 2026 through spring 2027 and is designed to support 60 or more participants.

Each participant receives SANS technical training and course materials, GIAC certification attempts, hands-on lab and cyber range access, student advising and subject matter expert mentorship, and career services including employer engagement. Participation is funded by the Maryland Department of Labor through the EARN Maryland workforce development grant. Seats are limited.

Applications open Monday, June 1, 2026, and close Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Apply and review eligibility requirements at: https://www.sans.org/cyber-academy/cyber-workforce-academy-maryland

About SANS Institute: The SANS Institute is the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, trusted by governments, enterprises, and security professionals worldwide. For over three decades, SANS has set the industry standard for technical excellence, equipping practitioners with the real-world skills needed to defend today's most complex digital environments. As cybersecurity evolves, SANS continues to lead the way, defining best practices and establishing the global benchmark for AI security and emerging technologies.

About EARN Maryland: EARN Maryland, established in 2014, is a state-funded, competitive workforce development grant program that is industry-led and regionally focused. Designed to support the Moore-Miller administration's priorities, EARN serves as a proven strategy for connecting Marylanders to employment while strengthening the State's economic competitiveness. Through flexible and innovative approaches, the program addresses workforce needs by aligning training with industry demand and developing long-term solutions to persistent skills gaps and personnel shortages across key sectors. EARN serves unemployed and incumbent workers by removing barriers to employment and creating structured career pathways to sustainable, middle class jobs.