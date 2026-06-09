Bluebeam Accelerates AI Strategy with New Bluebeam Max Capabilities and mbue Acquisition

PASADENA, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluebeam, a leading developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals and part of the Nemetschek Group, today announced a new wave of product innovations that expand the capabilities of Bluebeam Max, introduce enhanced collaboration features, and build on its growing momentum in delivering practical AI for the AEC industry.

Together, these updates are designed to remove friction from complex design and construction workflows, helping teams move faster and stay coordinated as speed and accuracy become more critical than ever.

Advancing Bluebeam with new collaboration and productivity capabilities

Bluebeam is introducing new capabilities that further connect teams, workflows and data across the full project lifecycle, extending value to customers.

Key innovations include:

Enhanced web and mobile capabilities, enabling users to create PDFs, manage pages and perform markups from anywhere so teams can stay productive whether in the office or the field

Improved search and visibility across projects, with new filters for Studio files (iOS) and markups (web), making it faster and easier to find the right information when working away from the desktop

Smarter collaboration in Studio, including the ability to recover deleted Sessions and files and expanded global intelligent search, helping teams stay aligned to avoid costly disruptions

Expanded AI integrations in Bluebeam Max now include MCP support for Claude, GitHub Copilot CLI, and AnythingLLM, enabling users to generate markups, build custom columns, and update markup properties more quickly using connected AI tools.

Customer validation underscores real-world impact of Bluebeam Max

As project complexity grows and timelines tighten, AEC firms are looking for ways to work more efficiently without sacrificing accuracy. Early adopters are already seeing the impact these innovations can have across real-world project environments.

Architectural firm ZGF Architects uses Bluebeam across their entire project workflow. During Construction for the PDX Airport in Portland, Oregon, the team moved its entire workflow into Bluebeam Studio Sessions and shared digital environments so dozens of stakeholders could mark up the same drawing set simultaneously, from anywhere.

“For nearly 20 years, Bluebeam has been central to how ZGF delivers large, complex design projects,” said Michael Adams, Associate Principal at ZGF Architects. “It’s become a core part of how our teams stay aligned and fits into our day-to-day work without adding overhead. We’re excited about the potential of Bluebeam Max and its AI-driven capabilities to further expand our reach and efficiency across complex project environments.”

Bluebeam accelerates AI innovation with mbue acquisition

Bluebeam is also continuing to invest in the future of AI-driven workflows through the addition of talent and technology from mbue, a startup focused on preconstruction and document workflows.

This targeted investment brings specialized expertise in drawings, submittals and construction-focused AI, strengthening Bluebeam’s ability to deliver solutions grounded in real customer needs and further enhancing Bluebeam Max.

By combining product innovation with focused technology investment, Bluebeam is accelerating its ability to deliver meaningful, workflow-driven improvements at scale.

“We’re excited to join a company that has spent decades working deeply with PDFs and understands the complexity of construction documents better than almost anyone," said Jean-Pierre Trou, Founder and CEO of mbue. "Bluebeam is already used by millions of people in our industry, so bringing mbue's technology into a larger ecosystem creates an opportunity for much greater impact at all stages of a project."

A more connected future for AEC workflows

“We're building toward a future where project knowledge is no longer trapped inside documents, disconnected systems or individual workflows," said Jason Bonifay, Chief Technology Officer at Bluebeam. “By combining AI, collaboration, and deep AEC expertise, we’re creating solutions that help teams access information faster and reduce manual work so they can focus on what matters most.”

To find out more and to keep up with the latest on what is available to Bluebeam users today, visit bluebeam.com/whats-new.

About Bluebeam

Bluebeam is the leading provider of digital productivity and collaboration solutions for industries that design and build our world. Since 2002, Bluebeam has made desktop, mobile and cloud-based solutions for paperless workflows that improve project communication and streamline processes across the entire project lifecycle. Trusted by over 4 million users in more than 160 countries, Bluebeam’s solutions empower professionals to make their mark, adapt to change, and deliver projects successfully. Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has offices globally and is part of the Nemetschek Group.