New Children’s Book Introduces Young Readers to Charitable Giving as a Component of Financial Literacy

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charitable giving represents an important aspect of financial education for kids because it can teach them that money has an important purpose beyond saving or spending. The new book, Giving Makes Maury Happy Too!, illustrates this lesson with another adventure with Maury the squirrel. In this third book in the award-winning series that started with A Bell for Maury’s Bicycle followed by Maury Becomes a Super Saver!, Maury learns about donating to a thrift store, volunteering at a food bank, and giving a special gift to a family friend. Through these experiences, young readers learn about the rewards of charitable giving along with Maury as he discovers the joy of helping others.

As the author of Giving Makes Maury Happy Too!, David Maurice Sharp brings insight to the story based on his experience as a financial literacy educator who provides financial education to individuals and readers of all ages. Prior to writing the children’s book series, he published The Thriving Artist: Saving and Investing for Performers, Artists, and the Stage and Film Industries. David also serves as a financial education mentor for Betterwise, an app designed for teens to develop real life skills. He teaches regular workshops for Entertainment Community Fund and other organizations and is a frequent guest on financial literacy podcasts.

“Teaching children about financial literacy early in life sets them up for future success. Charitable giving represents an important part of this education by teaching them that it’s not only important to earn and save, but also to give to those in need,” David comments. “In continuing Maury’s story with this third book, my hope is to help kids to understand this concept and that giving goes hand in hand with financial well-being.”

Franklin Silva is a Brazilian artist who brought Maury to life as the illustrator for the entire book series. His award-winning pieces have been shown in exhibitions in the U.S. and Brazil. He enjoys exploring both traditional and digital art, taking inspiration from music, video games, science fiction films, animation and cartoons.

Giving Makes Maury Happy Too! is available for purchase at Amazon.com and will soon be available at other online book retailers. Review copies are available upon request. For more information about the book as well as A Bell for Maury’s Bicycle and Maury Becomes a Super Saver!, please visit https://www.adventuresofmaury.com/.