FlyXcite FBO Launches in London, ON, Redefining the Private Aviation Experience at CYXU

LONDON, Ontario, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new standard in private aviation has arrived in Southwestern Ontario with the launch of FlyXcite FBO, a premier fixed-base operator facility located at London International Airport (CYXU). Designed to elevate both comfort and operational flexibility, FlyXcite FBO introduces a first-of-its-kind model in North America inspired by leading European aviation practices.

FlyXcite FBO offers 35,000 square feet of modern hangar space, available for nightly, weekly, or monthly rental, catering to a wide range of aircraft operators. In addition, the facility provides flexible office space rentals on the same terms, making it an ideal hub for corporate aviation, charter operators, and private owners.

At the heart of the facility is a stunning, light-filled lobby featuring two-story windows, delivering panoramic views of CYXU’s main runways, creating an unmatched vantage point for passengers, crew, and visitors alike.





In addition to its state-of-the-art infrastructure, FlyXcite FBO delivers a full suite of premium FBO services and amenities, including:

Concierge services and trip support

Catering coordination with a wide selection of local and international options

On-site and pre-arranged car rentals, executive transportation, and limousine services

Crew lounges and quiet rest areas

Passenger lounges with complimentary refreshments and high-speed Wi-Fi

Flight planning facilities and weather briefing services

Ground handling and ramp services

Lavatory and potable water servicing

GPU, de-icing coordination, and other essential aircraft support services





What truly sets FlyXcite FBO apart is its innovative fuel model, marking the first implementation of its kind in North America. Drawing inspiration from Europe, FlyXcite empowers aircraft operators with the freedom to choose their preferred fuel provider, rather than being limited to a single supplier. This approach combines premium, first-class facilities with greater cost control and operational flexibility, a significant shift in the traditional FBO experience.



“FlyXcite FBO was built to challenge convention,” said Nick Erb, CEO of FlyXcite FBO. “We’re delivering a facility that not only meets the highest standards of comfort and service but also gives operators more choice and control, something the North American market has been missing.”



Strategically located at CYXU, FlyXcite FBO is positioned to serve regional, national, and international traffic, offering a seamless and elevated experience for private aviation users.



For more information, hangar or office availability, or partnership inquiries, please contact:



FlyXcite FBO

(844)-857-1144

yxu@FlyXciteFBO.com

About FlyXcite FBO

FlyXcite FBO is a next-generation fixed-base operator located at London International Airport (CYXU), offering premium aviation services, flexible hangar and office solutions, and an innovative fuel model that prioritizes operator choice. Inspired by European best practices, FlyXcite is redefining the private aviation experience in North America.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d58d869e-6ec2-4896-b436-001ab5d1a66c