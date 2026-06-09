SoundHound AI to Participate in D.A. Davidson 2026 Technology & Consumer Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and agentic AI, today announced that it will be participating in the D.A. Davidson 2026 Technology & Consumer Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Keyvan Mohajer, SoundHound’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat to be broadcast live at 12:20 PM PT / 2:20 PM CT / 3:20 PM ET.

The presentation will be streamed live, with a webcast registration link available in advance of the event on SoundHound’s investor relations website at investors.soundhound.com .

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI is a voice and agentic AI company that enables businesses to deliver natural, end-to-end conversational experiences across digital and physical channels, including phones, kiosks, chat, smart devices, drive-thrus, TVs, in-vehicle, and more. Its agentic platform, OASYS, is a self-learning, orchestrated AI system where organizations can build and deploy conversational AI agents to handle transactions, tasks, and workflows on behalf of customers and employees. Built on proprietary technology backed by 400+ patents and years of AI research, SoundHound serves leading brands across industries including automotive, financial services, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and more. It powers millions of products and processes billions of interactions annually for enterprise customers worldwide. www.soundhound.com .

Investors:

Scott Smith

408-724-1498

IR@SoundHound.com

Media:

Fiona McEvoy

415-610-6590

PR@SoundHound.com