73% of U.S. Workers Would Sacrifice Pay for Workplace Wellbeing

KEY FINDINGS:

73% of U.S. workers would take a pay cut for workplace wellbeing

92% say employers bear at least some responsibility for guiding benefit decisions

71% received clear benefit guidance at onboarding vs. 51% during offboarding

24% received no proactive 401(k) information when leaving their last job





NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite persistent levels of financial stress, the majority of U.S. workers would trade a higher salary for a company that makes wellbeing a priority, according to a new survey by PensionBee , a leading retirement provider.

Three in four (73%) would take at least a 5% pay cut to work for an employer who genuinely prioritizes their wellbeing. One in five (20%) would accept a salary that was 15% below their target. Gen Z (80%) and Millennials (79%) are the most willing to sacrifice pay, compared with Baby Boomers (61%).

“Americans of all generations continue to place a clear premium on their workplace environment, but younger employees generally drive this trend,” said Helene O’Brien, VP of Employer Partnerships at PensionBee. “Older employees are more likely to take a pragmatic approach to benefits, while younger employees tend to hold their employer to a higher personal standard.”

The nationally representative survey of 1,000 employed U.S. adults suggests generational differences may influence how Americans evaluate employer responsibility, workplace wellbeing, and benefits communication.

Beyond offering benefits, 92% of employees say their employer bears at least some responsibility for helping them navigate their options. 36% believe employers should take full responsibility for guiding employees toward optimal benefit decisions.

Millennials (45%) are approximately twice as likely as Baby Boomers (23%) to hold this belief, suggesting the trend may reflect broader demographic shifts, as younger Americans now make up the majority of the U.S. workforce .

Offboarding is the new onboarding

The findings come as personal finance grows more complex and financial literacy sits at a ten-year low, with the widest gaps among younger workers . Even as decisions like what to do with a 401(k) after leaving a job carry increasing financial weight for employees, the survey suggests that employer communication may be weakest during exits.

While 71% of respondents received a clear explanation of benefits when they were hired, just 51% received the same quality of explanation during offboarding. Notably, employer communication at offboarding may influence what employees ultimately do with their retirement savings.

Among those who had their retirement options explained “very well” or “well,” 63% chose to roll over following a job change, compared with 42% of those who received little or no information from their employer

chose to roll over following a job change, compared with of those who received little or no information from their employer Those with no employer guidance were four times more likely to lose track of their retirement accounts ( 23% vs. 5% ) as those who received a clear explanation from their employer

vs. ) as those who received a clear explanation from their employer Nearly one in four respondents ( 24% ) received no proactive information about their 401(k) options when leaving their last job

) received no proactive information about their 401(k) options when leaving their last job Cash-out behavior remained consistent regardless of communication quality, suggesting immediate financial need may play a larger role in early withdrawals than education alone

As workforce mobility accelerates, employees may increasingly view employer communication as a reflection of a company’s values. 73% of respondents say the way a company treats departing employees reflects how it treats current employees, with more than a third (38%) going as far as to say offboarding fully reveals a company's true culture.

This view was particularly common among younger workers: 45% of Millennials and 40% of Gen Z view offboarding practices as a full reflection of a company's culture.

Full findings available here .

About PensionBee

PensionBee (LON:PBEE; OTCQX:PBNYF) is a leading retirement savings provider, helping people easily consolidate, manage, and take control of their retirement savings. The company manages over $10 billion in assets and serves 315,000 customers globally, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility. PensionBee offers Traditional, Roth, SEP, and Safe Harbor IRAs with ETF-backed portfolios from State Street Investment Management, one of the world’s largest asset managers. PensionBee is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange (PBEE) with U.S. shares available on OTCQX (PBNYF).

Notes

The information provided in this announcement, including any projections for investment returns and future performance, is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments carry risk, including the potential loss of principal. PensionBee is not liable for any losses or damages arising from the use of this information. Projections and forecasts are based on assumptions and current market conditions, which are subject to change.

Methodology

Participation Details: This research was conducted on the Attest platform between May 5–7, 2026, among 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and older, all of whom were full-time employees at the time of the survey or had been within the previous 12 months. Responses were balanced to nationally representative quotas for age, gender, and region. Attest reports +/- 3.1 percentage points margin of error at the 95% confidence level.‍ Participation in the survey was voluntary. Respondents were free to decline participation or skip any questions they chose not to answer.

Investing involves risk.

The information and data set out above, including any projections for investment returns and future performance, is provided solely for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon for making financial decisions. Nothing presented here constitutes tax, legal, financial or investment advice. This information does not take into account the specific financial, legal or tax situation, objectives, risk tolerance, or investment needs of any individual investor. All information provided is compiled from publicly available data and research at the time of posting or PensionBee privately commissioned research obtained through third party survey providers. Images, figures, and projections used are derived from the data described, are provided for informational and marketing purposes only and do not represent actual customer returns. Projections and forecasts are based on assumptions and current market conditions, which are subject to change. This information, and any associated customer testimonial or third party endorsement, does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any securities or investments. Your investment is at risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. PensionBee is not liable for any losses or damages arising from the use of this information.

Media Contact:

Adela McVicar

SR PR Manager, PensionBee

adela.mcvicar@pensionbee.com

PensionBee Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. We do not provide in-person advice. PensionBee Inc (Delaware Registration Number SR20241105406 ) is located on 85 Broad Street, New York, New York, 10004.