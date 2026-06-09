Circana Announces Major Enhancements to Receipt Panel, Including Custom Hierarchies Capability and Expansion to 250,000 Static Panelists

Chicago, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today announced major enhancements to its Receipt Panel, highlighted by the launch of Custom Hierarchies and an expansion to 250,000 static panelists by the end of the year. These new capabilities allow consumer packaged goods manufacturers to interpret unclear receipt line-item descriptions, organize purchases from any retailer into their own product hierarchies, and gain deeper insights from a significantly larger consumer base.

"We are committed to helping our clients move beyond simply understanding what happened in a category to uncovering exactly why consumers are behaving a certain way and how brands can act on it," said Patty Altman, president of Global Solutions at Circana. "Custom Hierarchies and our panel expansion reinforce our goal to provide a complete view of the consumer. By combining our unique scale and data assets, we are giving our clients an unmatched ability to view and analyze their business exactly as they choose.”

Powered by AI and grounded in Circana’s proprietary point-of-sale data, industry-leading comprehensive item dictionary, and attribution assets, the receipt solution brings unprecedented clarity to consumer measurement. The Custom Hierarchies capability delivers comprehensive CPG item-level coverage at scale across the omnichannel universe. By aligning receipt data directly with the product structures that manufacturers already trust for POS analysis, the enhancement provides a highly accurate view of purchasing behavior.

This business-first flexibility ensures true market alignment for brands. Instead of struggling to match disparate data sets, clients can now easily connect consumer insights with market performance at the UPC level. The AI-enabled classification removes the guesswork from receipt data, delivering clearer and more actionable insights built around how manufacturers actually run their businesses.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.



