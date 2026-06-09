Alexandra French Takes Center Stage as Urban Decay’s Global Makeup Artist in Residence

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Decay announces Alexandra French as its new Global Makeup Artist in Residence. An Emmy Award–winning makeup artist and creative genius, French will bring her artist-first perspective to Urban Decay, helping shape the brand's global creative direction across campaigns, social storytelling, education, and product innovation. This partnership reflects Urban Decay's continued evolution around artistry authority, "Perform Don't Conform" ethos, and creating makeup that is performance-driven and fuels uncensored expression.



Alexandra French

Behind some of today's most viral beauty moments, French has become known for creating looks that spark conversation both on and offline. Her portfolio spans cultural icons including Katy Perry, Alexa Demie, Meg Stalter, Victoria Pedretti, Charlotte Lawrence and the cast of Euphoria. Balancing artistic experimentation with wearability, she has built a devoted following through makeup that feels inventive, unexpected, and distinctly of-the-moment. Her appointment reflects a natural alignment between artist and brand, rooted in a shared belief that makeup should be a tool for self-expression, individuality, and creative freedom.

“Alexandra’s approach is fearless, emotional, expressive, and deeply connected to culture — everything Urban Decay stands for,” said Anika Majithia, Global Head of Urban Decay. “She has an incredible ability to push boundaries while making makeup feel transformative and unapologetically individual. Through her unexpected techniques, bold point-of-view, and ability to redefine beauty, Alexandra embodies the Perform Don’t Conform mindset at the heart of Urban Decay. We’re thrilled to welcome her into this role and excited for our community to experience her talent.”

Beyond campaigns and content creation, French will play an active role in helping guide Urban Decay's innovation pipeline. Working closely with the Product Development team, she will bring her real-world artistry expertise into the creation process - from early concepts and shade development to textures, finishes, and product experiences. Her involvement reflects Urban Decay's commitment to creating products inspired by the needs of artists and those shaping the future of beauty through experimentation and expression.

“I’ve always been drawn to boundary-pushing looks,” said Alexandra French. “Urban Decay has such an iconic legacy of individuality that stepping in as its Global Makeup Artist in Residence feels incredibly creatively aligned. What makes this role even more meaningful is the opportunity to collaborate on product innovation and the fact that Urban Decay is truly investing in my perspective as an artist. I'm excited to bring new ideas to life, create products I've always wanted in my kit, and inspire people to take risks, have fun, and see makeup in a new way.”

Throughout the partnership, Urban Decay will launch a dedicated social series following French’s journey with the brand. Designed to bring both communities behind the scenes, the content will spotlight her creative process, artistic point of view, product innovation work, and the creation of new ideas from inspiration to reality.

ABOUT URBAN DECAY: Urban Decay, the original beauty rebel, is built on the belief that makeup is a powerful tool for self-expression. Inspired by our Los Angeles roots, a city fueled by creativity, performance and reinvention, we create anti-bland makeup that pairs curated color with extreme performance. Our “Perform, Don’t Conform” mantra gives a stage to those who speak their mind through makeup—championing uncensored self-expression for anyone who identifies as feminine, and unapologetically challenging expectations by showing up as they choose.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26320e0d-1314-4d4d-b4a6-46d40e7b935c